Pistons Will Continue Rolling Without Key Starter vs Utah Jazz
Heading into their Wednesday night matchup against the Utah Jazz, the Detroit Pistons will be without their starting forward, Tobias Harris.
For the second game in a row, Harris’ ankle concerns will keep him sidelined, putting his future availability into question.
The setback first occurred when the Pistons faced the Dallas Mavericks at the start of the month. In a 122-110 Detroit victory, Harris had checked in for 35 minutes. He struggled with his shot, making just 25 percent of his attempts from the field. The veteran forward scored 11 points, while coming down with six rebounds, and dishing out one assist.
Harris’ availability for the following game on the road against the Memphis Grizzlies went into question. Although the team left the door open for his return throughout the day on Monday, they ultimately ruled him out. Without Harris, the Pistons started Isaiah Stewart, who had a big scoring outburst.
Stewart checked in for nearly 34 minutes in his first start this year. He shot 9-18 from the field, producing 26 points. He made it a double-double with 14 rebounds and dished out four assists. While Stewart has been best-suited as a backup center to Jalen Duren, Monday’s action proved he’s still suitable as a starting four.
The Pistons defeated the Grizzlies 114-106.
Although Detroit opened up the opportunity for Harris to potentially return on Monday after tweaking his ankle in Mexico City, the decision to keep Harris out against Utah was final as early as Tuesday night. It’s unclear where he is in his recovery.
Playing in his second season during his second stint with the Pistons, Harris has resumed his role as a starting forward on the team. Through his first six games of action, Harris has seen the court for 32.2 minutes per outing. The veteran is shooting 39 percent from the field and making just 28 percent of his threes, taking 4.7 attempts per game.
Harris is averaging 13.5 points, 6.0 rebounds, and 2.8 assists throughout the 2025-2026 NBA season.
With Harris out of the mix on Wednesday, the Pistons are likely to go back to a starting five that includes Isaiah Stewart. As the veteran big man proved that he could fit alongside Jalen Duren for the outing, the Pistons should get another solid look at the front-court duo against the 3-4 Jazz.