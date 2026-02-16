J.B. Bickerstaff Shares What Made All-Star Weekend a Special Experience for Pistons
All-Star weekend was more than just a success for the NBA. The Detroit Pistons may have come out of the weekend as the biggest winners.
MVP candidate Cade Cunningham and center Jalen Duren represented the Pistons on the court, while the Pistons coaching staff represented the team from the bench. They didn't make the trip to Los Angeles just to be participants. The trio of Pistons leaders left the weekend with hardware and an experience neither will ever forget.
Pistons head coach JB Bickerstaff spoke to the media following the game Sunday night to share what coaching his own players in the All-Star games was like.
Being together was the best part
The USA Stars team secured the tournament victory in the championship game against the USA Stripes team. Bickerstaff coached the young Stars team and it featured seven players 25-years-old or younger. 29-year-old Devin Booker rounded out the eight-man roster.
Most contenders usually have the privilege of sending one All-Star player to the game. Very rarely does a top contender get to send two of their best players along with their entire coaching staff to one of the biggest stages an NBA season can offer. Pistons head coach Bickerstaff put the experience into perspective following the victory.
"It was awesome to be together. To be with guys that you spend so much time with, but to watch them be celebrated and highlighted for something that they've earned. This isn't easy to get here, and it’s just special to be able to sit next to them and watch the respect that their peers have for them, the league has for them."JB Bickerstaff on All-Star experience
He also emphasized what it means to be recognized by and to earn the respect of your peers. The honor of being All-Star was not lost on the Pistons organization.
Cade Cunningham reflects on All-Star game
Cunningham echoed the same sentiment his head coach did during post-game media obligations. The Pistons lead guard and MVP candidate understood the significance of being recognized as an All Star alongside teammates and coaches who earned the same honor.
"It was a blessing to be around the guys I go to war with every day in an environment like this, the highest level. We're all thankful to be here and we feel lucky to be here."Cade Cunningham on All-Star experience
The Pistons return to regular season action this Thursday against New York Knicks inside Madison Square Garden at 7:30 p.m. eastern on Amazon Prime.
Aidan Chacon has been a contributor for SI since July 2025. He graduated from Florida International University in 2023 with a degree in Digital Media & Communications within their school of Journalism. Aidan has written for Detroit Pistons on SI and also contributes to Miami Heat and Orlando Magic on SI. He currently also writes for the Miami Hurricanes and the Takedown on SI. He’s also written and produced content for Caplin News. With a lifelong passion for sports and a commitment creating content worth consuming, Aidan has enjoyed producing digital and social media related to sports for more than five years.Follow Aidan_Chacon