J.B. Bickerstaff Shares What Made All-Star Weekend a Special Experience for Pistons

All-Star weekend was more than just a success for the NBA. The Detroit Pistons may have come out of the weekend as the biggest winners.

MVP candidate Cade Cunningham and center Jalen Duren represented the Pistons on the court, while the Pistons coaching staff represented the team from the bench. They didn't make the trip to Los Angeles just to be participants. The trio of Pistons leaders left the weekend with hardware and an experience neither will ever forget.

Pistons head coach JB Bickerstaff spoke to the media following the game Sunday night to share what coaching his own players in the All-Star games was like.

Feb 15, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; Team USA Stars center Jalen Duren (0) of the Detroit Pistons shoots in the championship game during the 75th NBA All Star Game at Intuit Dome. Mandatory Credit: Ronald Martinez/Pool Photo-Imagn Images | Pool Photo-Imagn Images

Being together was the best part

The USA Stars team secured the tournament victory in the championship game against the USA Stripes team. Bickerstaff coached the young Stars team and it featured seven players 25-years-old or younger. 29-year-old Devin Booker rounded out the eight-man roster.

Most contenders usually have the privilege of sending one All-Star player to the game. Very rarely does a top contender get to send two of their best players along with their entire coaching staff to one of the biggest stages an NBA season can offer. Pistons head coach Bickerstaff put the experience into perspective following the victory.

"It was awesome to be together. To be with guys that you spend so much time with, but to watch them be celebrated and highlighted for something that they've earned. This isn't easy to get here, and it’s just special to be able to sit next to them and watch the respect that their peers have for them, the league has for them." JB Bickerstaff on All-Star experience

He also emphasized what it means to be recognized by and to earn the respect of your peers. The honor of being All-Star was not lost on the Pistons organization.

Cade Cunningham reflects on All-Star game

Cunningham echoed the same sentiment his head coach did during post-game media obligations. The Pistons lead guard and MVP candidate understood the significance of being recognized as an All Star alongside teammates and coaches who earned the same honor.

"It was a blessing to be around the guys I go to war with every day in an environment like this, the highest level. We're all thankful to be here and we feel lucky to be here." Cade Cunningham on All-Star experience

The Pistons return to regular season action this Thursday against New York Knicks inside Madison Square Garden at 7:30 p.m. eastern on Amazon Prime.