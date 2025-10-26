Pistons' Backcourt Depth Still Leaving Doubt Ahead of Celtics Battle
So far, Caris LeVert has struggled to make a notable impact on the Detroit Pistons. You can blame a tight left hamstring for his lack of contributions early on.
The early-season setback continues to linger for LeVert, who was signed to play a key role for Detroit. Heading into the Pistons’ Sunday afternoon matchup against the Boston Celtics, the Pistons are doubting the status of LeVert.
It’s not just LeVert. The third-year guard Marcus Sasser remains on the report as he deals with a right hip impingement. He is doubtful to make his season debut on Sunday.
Back in 2023, Sasser joined the Pistons as a 25th overall pick in the NBA Draft. Coming out of Houston, Sasser was selected by the Memphis Grizzlies but sent packing to Michigan.
During his first season with the Pistons, Sasser played in 71 games. He saw the court for 19 minutes per game, and shot the ball 42 percent from the field and knocked down 37 percent from beyond the arc. Sasser posted averages of 8.3 points, 1.8 rebounds, and 3.3 assists.
The Pistons improved as a whole during Sasser’s sophomore effort, but he saw less playing time as a result. The second-year guard appeared in 57 games, averaging five fewer minutes. Although his scoring average was down to 6.6 points, Sasser’s efficiency was up to 46 percent from the field and 38 percent from deep.
With the Pistons lacking depth in the backcourt to start the 2025-2026 season, Sasser could’ve been in a good opportunity to state his case for minutes as the year plays out. Unfortunately, he’s a part of the depth concerns as he deals with one of the few setbacks on the roster.
As for LeVert, he got a chance to make his Pistons debut, but that’s it so far. When the Pistons paid a visit to the Houston Rockets, the veteran guard was downgraded to out. During his debut run with the Pistons, LeVert checked in for 21 minutes off the bench. He made three of his seven shots from the field. LeVert finished the 115-111 loss with just eight points, one rebound, one steal, and two assists.
Heading into the offseason, the Pistons prioritized several internal free agency options at first. When multiple players were going in different directions, the front office’s focus was placed on LeVert. Across stints with the Atlanta Hawks and the Cleveland Cavaliers, LeVert averaged 12.1 points, 3.2 rebounds, and 3.4 assists.
The setback will make it difficult for the Pistons to find that kind of value for the time being. While Detroit hopes to get LeVert back in action soon, his Sunday status isn’t looking too promising.