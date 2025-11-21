Why Jaden Ivey is the key to the Pistons championship hopes

But there’s one piece already on the roster whose role has become polarizing in the conversation about whether Detroit can contend with—or without—him. That elephant in the room is the Pistons’ 2022 fifth-overall pick, Jaden Ivey.

On Tuesday, the Pistons announced that Jaden Ivey was assigned to the Motor City Cruise as he continues ramping up following arthroscopic knee surgery before the start of the season.

And while it now feels more like days—not weeks—before we see him back on an NBA floor, the last time Ivey suited up for Detroit he averaged 17.6 points, four rebounds, and four assists while shooting 41 percent from three. He hasn’t played since January 1, when he fractured his left fibula against the Orlando Magic.

Dec 26, 2024; Sacramento, California, USA; Detroit Pistons guard Jaden Ivey (23) and guard Cade Cunningham (2) celebrate after the win against the Sacramento Kings at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-Imagn Images | Kelley L Cox-Imagn Images

Before the injury, Ivey’s pairing with Cade Cunningham was finally beginning to yield the type of synergy Detroit’s previous decision-makers envisioned. Cunningham, a three-level scorer who prefers to play at his own pace, thrives by getting defenders on his hip, navigating space, and manipulating coverages to create for himself or others.

Ivey, by contrast, is one of the fastest guards in the league—an explosive off-ball slasher and spot-up threat whose game complements Cunningham’s methodical style.

The process was starting to look promising. But Ivey’s injuries have opened the door for some to view him as trade fodder or a luxury rather than the final piece to Detroit’s long-term puzzle.

On Friday, ESPN analyst Kendrick Perkins claimed the Pistons were interested in acquiring Dallas Mavericks forward/center Anthony Davis. It was only the latest round of speculation. Utah Jazz All-Star Lauri Markkanen has been linked to Detroit in rumors for two straight seasons, and so has Pelicans forward Trey Murphy—whose VP of basketball operations previously served as Detroit’s GM.

But landing players of that caliber comes at a price. Cade Cunningham, Ausar Thompson, and Jalen Duren are essentially untouchable if the Pistons intend to compete for a championship. That leaves one path: a salary-matching veteran, fututure draft picks and a young prospect with significant upside—someone enticing enough to make another front office pick up the phone.

Ivey fits that description. He’s only 22, and he has shown real year-over-year growth. He shot 49 percent from two and 41 percent from three last season. Combine that with elite athletic gifts, and you have the exact profile rebuilding or retooling teams covet.

Markkanen and Murphy both match the archetype Detroit needs—a stretch forward who can serve as a secondary offensive engine, shoot the three, and create outside of the system. Markkanen is averaging 30 points, six rebounds, and four assists on 39 percent from three. Murphy, at 25, is averaging 20 points, seven rebounds, and five assists on 38 percent from deep. They’re both perfect fits. The only issue: they would cost a lot.

Nov 5, 2025; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Utah Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen (23) shoots the ball over Detroit Pistons forward Isaiah Stewart (28) in the first quarter at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images | Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images

Markkanen is 28 and on a contract that jumps to $53 million by the 2028–29 season. He’s also playing the best basketball of his career, and Utah’s CEO of Basketball Operations, Danny Ainge, is known league-wide for commanding steep asking prices.

The bottom line: the Pistons face a defining choice. They can wait for Ivey, ramp him up, and bet on his talent being the synchronizing piece that eventually propels them to their fourth championship. Or they can make a win-now swing that almost certainly requires giving up his services.

Pistons President of Basketball Operations Trajan Langdon declined to extend Ivey or Jalen Duren this summer to rookie extensions, making both restricted free agents for the summer of 2026. With Ivey specifically, the messaging has remained patient: evaluate this group fully before making any decisions.

But if Pistons history tells us anything, it’s that the final piece eventually arrives through a decisive move. Whether it was the Bad Boys acquiring Dallas forward Mark Aguirre in February 1989 for Adrian Dantley and a first-round pick—paving the way to their first title—or the 2003–04 Pistons trading for Rasheed Wallace to push them over the top, Detroit’s biggest eras have always been shaped by that one transformative addition.

Whether Jaden Ivey is part of that future or part of the cost remains to be seen. But either way, he will be a factor in whether the Pistons get back to glory or not.