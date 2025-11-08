Pistons Land Rare Showing From Cunningham, Duren vs Brooklyn Nets
A stellar season for Cade Cunningham and Jalen Duren continued on Friday night.
As the Detroit Pistons and the Brooklyn Nets battled it out, the visitors from Michigan landed another standout performance from the dynamic duo, which included two similar stat lines that the franchise hasn’t seen since 2015.
via @PistonPR: In tonight’s 125-107 win over BKN, Cade Cunningham (34 PTS, 10 AST) and Jalen Duren (30 PTS and 11 REB) became the first Pistons teammates with 30-plus point double-doubles in the same game since Reggie Jackson and Andre Drummond on 12/18/2015 vs. CHI.
Coming off of an All-Star season, Cunningham started the 2025-2026 campaign with a small stretch of struggles. His shooting was below-average, and he dealt with notable turnover concerns.
Four games in, Cunningham made just 36 percent of his shots from the field and shot 26 percent from three. He was averaging 5.5 turnovers through 140 minutes.
The October 29 matchup against the Orlando Magic became Cunningham’s first 30-point double-double of the year. It was the start of a positive trend for the All-Star, as he continued churning out high-scoring double-doubles over the next few games.
In the previous three games before Friday’s action, Cunningham produced 28.3 points per game, while knocking down 50 percent of his shots from the field and 42 percent of his threes. He also accounted for a total of 36 assists in those few matchups.
Against the Nets, Cunningham dropped 34 points, 10 assists, and one rebound.
As for Jalen Duren, the veteran center has been thriving this season, continuing to be a double-double machine for Detroit. Friday’s game marked his fifth double-double of the year. He was coming off a 22-point, 22-rebound game against the Utah Jazz. That matchup was followed by a 30-point, 11-rebound game.
Duren is currently averaging 17.9 points, 11.4 rebounds, and 1.4 blocks per game in eight matchups.
With a 125-107 win over Brooklyn, the Pistons advanced to 7-2 on the year on Friday.