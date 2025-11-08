Pistons Land Rare Showing From Cunningham, Duren vs Brooklyn Nets

In tonight’s 125-107 win over BKN, Cade Cunningham (34 PTS, 10 AST) and Jalen Duren (30 PTS and 11 REB) became the first Pistons teammates with 30-plus point double-doubles in the same game since Reggie Jackson and Andre Drummond on 12/18/2015 vs. CHI. pic.twitter.com/u0EHxGfTtk