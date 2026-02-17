What Makes Isaiah Stewart Detroit Pistons' Most Important Bench Piece

This Detroit Pistons team is too focused on winning a championship to celebrate the first half of their regular season very long.

As youthful and energetic as this Pistons team is, they're a mature and disciplined cast of young players. They play basketball aggressively on both sides of the court and it can rub other teams the wrong way sometimes, but the 2026 Detroit Pistons act and play like a team that has been in the playoffs multiple times before.

Cade Cunningham has been the leader Pistons fans hoped he would become. Jalen Duren made his first All-Star game appearance and is enjoying a breakout fourth season with Detroit. The core of gritty young players combined with seasoned veterans like Duncan Robinson, Tobias Harris, and Caris LeVert has made a recipe for winning success so far this season.

There's one not-so-seasoned veteran on the Detroit bench unit who has affected the outcome of games more than any other bench player.

Feb 6, 2026; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Pistons forward Isaiah Stewart (28) passes on New York Knicks guard Jordan Clarkson (00) in the second half at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images | Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

Isaiah Stewart is a defensive menace

Pistons big man Isaiah Stewart leads the Pistons bench in points per game, but highlighting the skills he has on offense would be doing a disservice to how great of a defensive player he is. Stewart has only started in 13 of a possible 48 games and averages 23.3 minutes. The Pistons strolled into the All-Star break with a 40-13 record behind Stewart's defensive prowess.

At 6-foot-8 and 250 pounds, Stewart is sixth in the NBA in blocks. Stewart is averaging just under two blocks per game with 1.7. Some names ahead of him are Victor Wembanyama, Alex Sarr, and Evan Mobley. In early December, opposing players were shooting just 44% around the rim on about five shot attempts per game with Stewart as the rim protector. Despite not towering over offenses like Rudy Gobert and Jalen Duren, Stewart still finds way to alter shots and to alter offenses completely in the middle of a possession through tenacity and energy.

The Pistons defense behind Stewart's efforts sit at No. 2 in team defensive rating. They've maintained the No. 1 or No. 2 spot for most of the regular season. Detroit also sits at No. 3 in the NBA in points allowed per game.

His versatility should not fall under the radar as well. Because of his shorter height compared to other centers and premier rim protectors, he's athletic and coordinated enough to keep up with other big wings in the Eastern conference similar to Jalen Johnson, Brandon Ingram, and Michael Porter Jr. Stewart also has more than enough strength to hold his own in the post against centers like Anthony Davis, Nikola Vucevic, and Joel Embiid.

What he brings to the Pistons offensively

Stewart leading the Pistons bench in scoring is not a conicidence or a result of bad team offense from others. He has been a true contributor on the offensive end when he's on the court. Stewart has proved he has the spatial awareness, discipline, and IQ to be Cade Cunningham's pick partner when Jalen Duren steps out of the game.

Stewart is an athletic lob threat, a great screener, and a willing three-point shooter. He's currently averaging 2.2 three-point shots and 0.7 makes from deep per game. Stewart is currently shooting 32% from three-point range. He has shot in between 32% and 34% in five of his six NBA seasons. Stewart's spacing of the ball is more valuable than many may give him credit for due to the mediocre efficiency and volume.

Having to respect an Isaiah Stewart three-point shot creates a space inside the paint for Pistons guards to operate with teammates. That kind of movement drags big defenders out of the paint area and onto the perimeter where they can't affect the game as much him.

Daniss Jenkins has been a revelation for the Pistons this season. Ron Holland, like Stewart, should be in strong consideration for making the All-Defense team. Holland, 20, should've been included in the Rising Stars game this weekend as well, but Stewart has done the most to earn Pistons midseason sixth man of the year honors.