Why the Pistons need to make a trade for Anthony Davis right now

Sitting atop the east, expectations continue to grow for the Detroit Pistons. The better this team does, the more disappointing it would be if they can’t maintain it in the postseason.

In recent weeks, the Pistons have emerged as favorites to go after a high-caliber star in the Dallas Mavericks’ Anthony Davis.

Debate has begun whether this would be a smart move for the Pistons, and the simple answer is that yes, the Pistons need to bring in some firepower sooner than later.

The obvious reason is that the trade would speed up the Pistons timeline. As good as this team has been in the regular season, it’s hard to see them matching up against teams with plenty of playoff experience like the Knicks and Cavaliers.

It seems likely the Pistons can find success in the next few seasons with their current cast, but that is heavily assuming players develop as expected and stay healthy.

Meanwhile with Davis, you’re adding an immediate 19.6 PPG and 10 boards a night with no need to develop. Injuries are always going to be a concern, but with a slightly reduced role in Detroit behind Cade Cunningham and Jalen Duren as the stars, the 32-year-old should have plenty of elite basketball left.

A team that went through a similar experience was the “process” 76ers. With core pieces like Ben Simmons and Joel Embiid labeled as potential MVPs and All-Star locks, and young pieces like Markelle Fultz. Even Jimmy Butler and Tobias Harris were only in the seventh and sixth seasons.

The team wanted development, but they never got it. Fultz struggled with injury, Simmons lost confidence and eventually contract issues made the team choose between Butler and Harris.

Now it’s just Embiid, and despite winning an MVP in the past few seasons, injuries have made it seem like his better days are behind him, and the team had to begin a small rebuild. They forced a trade for an aging Paul George too late.

Now a team that was once viewed as one of the best young cores in the league never panned out, and the future of Philly basketball is harder to see.

The East is currently open for any team to take with the right star power. With the Celtics, despite winning their last five, and Pacers suffering from injury, anyone can come out of the East. However, with all the star-power in the West, it seems unlikely for a champion to come from the East.

It's one thing to make the NBA finals, it's a whole differnt beast to win it.

That’s why it’d be vitally important to have a star who’s been there, something Davis can provide.

So what would a package for Davis look like? Well they would likely have to give up some young talent. Ronald Holland and Jaden Ivey are clear prospects. The Pistons could survive without Holland, and have had to find success without Ivey this season.

You’d still hang on to Duren, Ausar Thompson and Daniss Jenkins, some terrific young pieces who will develop.

Then you’ll have to include Tobias Harris. Harris has struggled with injury this season, a typical knock on Davis, but Davis would provide a whole lot more firepower when he’s on the floor.

Harris has been solid, averaging 14.7 PPG, but Davis could easily bump that number up into the low 20s, while still allowing Duren to control the paint and Cunningham to be the primary scorer and ball handler. Davis provides some spacing and a second paint option when needed, better than Harris can.

Throw in a draft pick or two, and it seems like the Mavericks would agree to part ways.

Not everyone agrees that Pistons need to make a move for Davis, citing the team’s potential and consistency, but in a weak East that is winnable right now, it’s a move the Pistons may need to make.