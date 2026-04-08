Ranking the Difficulty of the Pistons' Final Three Regular Season Games

The Detroit Pistons have already secured the top seed in the Eastern Conference, and with postseason momentum in mind, here is how the remaining games of Detroit's regular season rank.

3. Indiana Pacers (Easiest)

The Indiana Pacers enter the final stretch with an 18-60 record, placing them in the 14th seed of the Eastern Conference standings.

For Detroit, this matchup will be the most manageable game of the last three. Indiana has had some difficulties in finding consistency, particularly on the defensive end, where they rank among the league’s lowest defenses. The Pistons have taken advantage of that in previous matchups and will look to do so again in their final meeting.

2. Milwaukee Bucks (Moderate)

Dec 6, 2025; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Pistons guard Javonte Green (31) passes defended by Milwaukee Bucks guard Gary Harris (11) in the second half at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images | Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

The Bucks are a more moderate team that the Pistons will face. Looking back at the season series, the Pistons won two games out of three, including a strong performance on December 6. Detroit shot 50 percent from the field compared to Milwaukee’s 44 percent.

The Pistons also dominated the glass, out rebounding the Bucks 53-36 while controlling the paint with a 50-38 scoring advantage. If Detroit can replicate that physicality inside, it could once again find success.

1. Charlotte Hornets (Toughest)

Feb 9, 2026; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Detroit Pistons guard Caris LeVert (8) on defense against Charlotte Hornets guard Tre Mann (23)during the second half at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

The Charlotte Hornets will be the more tougher matchup during this final stretch. They have won four straight games, and rank among the top teams in the NBA, with a 118.7 offensive rating.

The Pistons, however, have won in both meetings, and with the regular season wrapping up, a lot is at stake for Charlotte. They currently hold the eighth seed in the Eastern Conference, and is a team that is battling to hold on or improve their playoff position with teams like the Orlando Magic and Miami Heat right behind.

Because of standings and Charlotte's recent momentum, this matchup could bring added intensity, while also offering a preview of a potential first-round playoff series.

Looking Ahead: Remaining Game Schedule

The Pistons will host the Milwaukee Bucks tomorrow at Little Caesars Arena for their final regular-season home game. Detroit will then travel to the Spectrum Center to face the Charlotte Hornets on Friday, April 10, before closing the season out at Gainbridge Fieldhouse against the Indiana Pacers on Sunday, April 12.

The Pistons will look to finish the regular season on a very high note before the playoffs begin, with anticipation building following the recent news that Cade Cunningham is close to returning to the floor.