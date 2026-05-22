Detroit Pistons Trade Chips Who Could Be Moved This Offseason

The Detroit Pistons 2025-26 season was filled with many high moments, including a 60-win regular season and earning the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference. While their goal of winning their first NBA championship since 2004 came up short against the Cleveland Cavaliers, losing in seven games of the Eastern Conference Semifinals, the Pistons still took some impressive strides this season.

With the expectations to take a step forward next season by reaching the NBA Finals and winning a championship, the Pistons enter the offseason with their fans hoping general manager Trajan Langdon will make a bold trade to give Cade Cunningham a co-star.

Lauri Markkanen, Michael Porter Jr., and Trey Murphy III are among the few potential players that the Pistons could pursue this offseason. If the Pistons are to make a trade, several key depth pieces could be dealt. Here are a few Pistons players who could find themselves on the trade block.

Daniss Jenkins

May 15, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers guard Dennis Schroder (8) defends Detroit Pistons guard Daniss Jenkins (24) during the first half in game six of the second round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Rocket Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images | Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

The emergence of guard Daniss Jenkins was fun to watch for Pistons fans this season as the former two-way player rose to stardom and became a critical part of Detroit’s rotation. During the regular season, Jenkins averaged 9.3 points, 3.9 assists, and 2.3 rebounds per game for the Pistons.

In the Pistons' playoff series against the Cleveland Cavaliers, Jenkins started in three games and scored in double figures in all of his starts, including a postseason high 19 points in Detroit’s 117-113 Game 5 overtime loss.

Jenkins is a player that many Pistons fans would love to keep on their roster. However, if the right trade for Cunningham’s potential co-star becomes available, Jenkins would be one of the pieces likely shipped off.

Caris LeVert

May 11, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Detroit Pistons guard Caris LeVert (8) brings the ball up court against Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell (45) during the first half of game four in the second round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Rocket Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images | Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

Caris LeVert is another depth piece for the Pistons who could be dealt this offseason. Last offseason, LeVert signed a one-year deal with the Pistons, and this season, he proved to be a key piece for Detroit, averaging 7.4 points, 2.7 assists, and 2.0 rebounds per game.

LeVert’s best performance for the Pistons this season came in the 112-103 Game 4 loss to the Cavaliers, in which he led Detroit with 24 points, four rebounds, and three assists while shooting 10-of-16 from the field.

Duncan Robinson

May 9, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Detroit Pistons forward Duncan Robinson (55) reacts after a play against the Cleveland Cavaliers during the second half of game three in the second round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Rocket Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images | Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

In addition to LeVert, Duncan Robinson is a signing from last offseason that could be dealt in a blockbuster trade for the Pistons. Given how he was the Pistons' leading three-point shooter this season, Robinson is one of the last players that fans would want to see traded away, but it would be worth the risk to acquire a player like Lauri Markkanen or Michael Porter Jr.

Robinson was the Pistons' third-leading scorer behind Cade Cunningham and Tobias Harris during the postseason, averaging 11.8 points, 2.4 rebounds, and 2.3 assists per game. Robinson was also efficient from beyond the arc in the postseason, shooting 41 percent from three-point range for the Pistons.

With three-point shooting a major concern for the Pistons, if Robinson is dealt, it would benefit Detroit to receive a quality shooter who is consistent from beyond the arc in return.