Tobias Harris Explains How J.B. Bickerstaff’s Leadership Is Keeping Pistons Motivated

Confidence never wavered for J.B. Bickerstaff, even as his Detroit Pistons stumbled through a frustrating first half against the Orlando Magic.

Detroit looked disjointed early, missing its first 15 attempts from beyond the arc and struggling to find rhythm on either end of the floor. But Bickerstaff still believed in his team, and the players repaid him with a much-improved third and fourth quarter, turning a 57-50 halftime deficit into a 106-92 victory that maintained their lead at the top of the East.

One of the players who came out motivated for the second half was veteran Tobias Harris, who had shot just 3-for-8 in the opening 24 minutes, appearing out of sync as the Pistons fell behind.

The Pistons emerged from the break with renewed purpose and they executed better from there, tightening their defense and finally discovering their shooting touch.

“[It is] extremely beneficial,” Harris said about Bickerstaff’s faith in his team, especially when they missed their first 15 three-point attempts.

“He just keeps telling us, if we have good looks, take them. He knows our group. We know the valuation of the game and what is going for us, and what we need to keep on gearing towards in moments like that where they aren’t falling.

“There are certain times we just kind of have to adapt a little bit... let’s get into the paint, let’s get our defense and get us out in transition, so we have to figure it out on the fly, but coach will give us that type of confidence as well. It is big for this whole group, and we feed off of that.”

Dominant road form continues for the Pistons

Harris repaid his coach’s faith with a poised and punishing second-half performance. The veteran forward poured in 15 of his 23 total points over the final two quarters. His steady scoring helped flip the momentum and quiet the Orlando crowd.

“It is a credit to our standard,” Harris said. “Obviously, we knew first half that wasn’t to our standard of defense, too far off bodies, not physical enough, just not making the extra effort.

“So, we were able to come out in the second half, get that all cleaned up and together. Defensively, that second half gave us a huge boost. That kind of really led to our momentum.”

The turnaround not only secured another comeback victory but also underscored Detroit’s growing maturity. The win marked the Pistons’ sixth straight on the road, lifting them to 45-14 overall. They have now won eight of their last nine games and 10 of their past 11 away from home, boasting a 21-7 road record.

For a team once defined by rebuilding, belief — and results — now travel well.