How Detroit Pistons Five Game Winning Streak Was Snapped Against San Antonio Spurs
Two years ago, the Detroit Pistons and the San Antonio Spurs were among the worst NBA teams. Fast forward to 2026, and the young talent on their team has matured, and they are both major threats to win the NBA championship this season.
In a matchup many fans were anticipating and a potential NBA Finals preview, the Pistons fell short, losing 114-103 to the Spurs on Monday night, ending their five-game winning streak. Jalen Duren led the Pistons in the loss, scoring 25 points, 14 rebounds, two steals, and one assist on 10-of-13 shooting from the field.
Pistons star Cade Cunningham’s performance in the loss to the Spurs was not the one that fans have been accustomed to seeing this season. While Cunningham showed up well on the box score, recording 16 points, 10 assists, and six rebounds, he struggled shooting from the field, missing key shots he usually makes, going 5-of-26.
Entering Monday night’s matchup, many were intrigued about how the Pistons would match up against Spurs star Victor Wembanyama. While the Pistons made Wembanyama uncomfortable early in the game, he gathered himself in the second half, making critical plays that helped the Spurs to pull away and secure the victory.
Wembanyama finished with 21 points, 17 rebounds, six blocks, and four assists, while shooting 6-of-16 from the field. Guard Devin Vassell led the Spurs in scoring with 28 points, four assists, and two rebounds, while shooting over 63 percent from three-point range in the win.
First Half
The Spurs came out hot, jumping out to a 14-2 lead courtesy of three straight baskets from beyond the arc by Devin Vassell. The Pistons took the early punch and responded with forward Ronald Holland II’s nine straight points and several other key plays that helped the Pistons take a 27-24 lead at the end of the first quarter.
In the second quarter, the back-and-forth continued as the Spurs and Pistons shared several highlight reel plays. It was the Spurs, however, who finished the second quarter on the positive end, leading 57-55 at halftime.
Second Half
While the Spurs and Pistons traded buckets to begin the third quarter, the Spurs made several game-changing plays that helped them pull away and earn their ninth straight win. The Spurs led by as much as 15 in the second half and held the Pistons to shoot 19 percent from three-point range, which proved to be a crucial factor in the game.
With the statement road win over the Pistons, the Spurs improve to 41-16 on the season and are now 2.5 games back of the Oklahoma City Thunder for the best record in the Western Conference and the NBA.
What's next?
With the loss, the Pistons fall to 42-14 on the season as their focus now turns to another highly anticipated showdown against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Wednesday night at Little Caesars Arena.
Wednesday night’s matchup between the Pistons and the Thunder could be an NBA Finals preview, as the two teams with the best record in the NBA will go at it. The tipoff between the Pistons and the Thunder is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET with the game broadcast on ESPN.
Caden Handwork is a passionate sports writer for Detroit Pistons On SI. Caden graduated from Michigan State University with a B.A. in Journalism. In addition to his work with Detroit Pistons On SI he is also a beat reporter for USC Trojans On SI and Oregon Ducks On SI. Caden also has previous experience writing NBA, NFL, MLB, and College Football content for FanSided as a Contributor. As a Metro Detroit native, Caden brings unique storytelling and knowledge about the Detroit Pistons.Follow cadenhandwork17