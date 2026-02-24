How Detroit Pistons Five Game Winning Streak Was Snapped Against San Antonio Spurs

Two years ago, the Detroit Pistons and the San Antonio Spurs were among the worst NBA teams. Fast forward to 2026, and the young talent on their team has matured, and they are both major threats to win the NBA championship this season.

In a matchup many fans were anticipating and a potential NBA Finals preview, the Pistons fell short, losing 114-103 to the Spurs on Monday night, ending their five-game winning streak. Jalen Duren led the Pistons in the loss, scoring 25 points, 14 rebounds, two steals, and one assist on 10-of-13 shooting from the field.

Pistons star Cade Cunningham’s performance in the loss to the Spurs was not the one that fans have been accustomed to seeing this season. While Cunningham showed up well on the box score, recording 16 points, 10 assists, and six rebounds, he struggled shooting from the field, missing key shots he usually makes, going 5-of-26.

Entering Monday night’s matchup, many were intrigued about how the Pistons would match up against Spurs star Victor Wembanyama. While the Pistons made Wembanyama uncomfortable early in the game, he gathered himself in the second half, making critical plays that helped the Spurs to pull away and secure the victory.

Wembanyama finished with 21 points, 17 rebounds, six blocks, and four assists, while shooting 6-of-16 from the field. Guard Devin Vassell led the Spurs in scoring with 28 points, four assists, and two rebounds, while shooting over 63 percent from three-point range in the win.

First Half

Feb 23, 2026; Detroit, Michigan, USA; San Antonio Spurs guard Devin Vassell (24) shoots on Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham (2) in the second half at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images | Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

The Spurs came out hot, jumping out to a 14-2 lead courtesy of three straight baskets from beyond the arc by Devin Vassell. The Pistons took the early punch and responded with forward Ronald Holland II’s nine straight points and several other key plays that helped the Pistons take a 27-24 lead at the end of the first quarter.

In the second quarter, the back-and-forth continued as the Spurs and Pistons shared several highlight reel plays. It was the Spurs, however, who finished the second quarter on the positive end, leading 57-55 at halftime.

Second Half

Feb 23, 2026; Detroit, Michigan, USA; San Antonio Spurs forward Victor Wembanyama (1) receives congratulations from guard Devin Vassell (24) in the second half against the Detroit Pistons at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images | Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

While the Spurs and Pistons traded buckets to begin the third quarter, the Spurs made several game-changing plays that helped them pull away and earn their ninth straight win. The Spurs led by as much as 15 in the second half and held the Pistons to shoot 19 percent from three-point range, which proved to be a crucial factor in the game.

With the statement road win over the Pistons, the Spurs improve to 41-16 on the season and are now 2.5 games back of the Oklahoma City Thunder for the best record in the Western Conference and the NBA.

What's next?

With the loss, the Pistons fall to 42-14 on the season as their focus now turns to another highly anticipated showdown against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Wednesday night at Little Caesars Arena.

Wednesday night’s matchup between the Pistons and the Thunder could be an NBA Finals preview, as the two teams with the best record in the NBA will go at it. The tipoff between the Pistons and the Thunder is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET with the game broadcast on ESPN.