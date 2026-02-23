How the Detroit Pistons Will Look To Take Care of Business Against San Antonio Spurs

The Detroit Pistons are looking for their sixth straight win as they return home to Detroit to take on the San Antonio Spurs. The return home for the Pistons is a nice change as they haven't played a home game at Little Caesars Arena since February 6th against the New York Knicks, a game the Pistons won 118-80.

The matchup against the Spurs will be the third game in five days for the Pistons. Detroit is bringing a 42-13 record into a game that could very well be an NBA Finals preview.

The Spurs are currently 40-16, and sit in sole possession of second place in the Western Conference behind the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Pistons Must Find Answer for Wembenyama's Production

Feb 21, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bulls guard Josh Giddey (3) defends Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham (2) during the second half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | David Banks-Imagn Images

If the Pistons are going to collect their sixth straight win, they will need to find an answer for Spurs forward Victor Wembenyama. Wembenyama is averaging 24.3 points per game, while reeling in 11.2 rebounds per game.

The Spurs are arguably less well-rounded than other teams the Pistons have defeated. De’Aaron Fox is the Spurs second leading scorer with 19.3 points per game. The Spurs are currently shooting just 34 percent from beyond the arc, and are shooting 47 percent from the floor.

The Pistons will have to be sound on the defensive side to come away with a win. The Spurs have scored 130+ points in four of their last six games. This is the first of two matchups between the Spurs and Pistons this season, with the second matchup coming on March 5th in San Antonio.

The Spurs are entering Monday nights game against the Pistons winners of eight straight games, with their last loss coming on January 31st against the Charlotte Hornets.

Pistons Start Toughest Three-Game Stretch of Season

The Pistons game against the Spurs marks the start of arguably their toughest three game stretch of the entire season, with all three games coming at home in Detroit. After the Pistons play the Spurs, they will welcome the Thunder and the Cavaliers to Little Caesars Arena.

The Pistons will be without forward Isaiah Stewart for the entirety of the upcoming three game home-stand as he is still serving a suspension for his role in the on-court brawl against the Hornets.

The Pistons tip off against the Spurs tonight at 7:00 p.m., the game can be seen on Peacock and FanDuel Sports Network Detroit.