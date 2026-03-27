What Detroit Pistons Win Over New Orleans Pelicans Means for Chances at No. 1 Seed

The Detroit Pistons bounced back in style, beating the New Orleans Pelicans 129-108 on Thursday night. After falling to the Atlanta Hawks in a 130-129 overtime thriller the night prior, the Pistons were looking for more consistency from the opening tip.

The Pelicans held their own against the Pistons early on; however, a strong second and fourth quarter, in which Detroit outscored New Orleans by double digits, helped lift them to the win.

With the win, the Pistons improve to 53-20 on the season and are 4.5 games ahead of the Boston Celtics for the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference. The magic number for the Pistons to clinch the top seed in the Eastern Conference is now five.

A 5-4 in their remaining nine games is all the Pistons need if the Celtics win out. All things considered, the Pistons are in great shape, as even a Celtics loss will get them a step closer to clinching the top seed.

Jalen Duren and Kevin Huerter Lead Pistons In Win Over Pelicans

Mar 26, 2026; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Pistons center Jalen Duren (0) is defended by New Orleans Pelicans center Yves Missi (21) in the second half at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images | Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

Several Pistons players contributed to the Pistons' win over the Pelicans on Thursday night, as Detroit secured its regular-season sweep of New Orleans. The Pistons were led by Jalen Duren, who recorded his 37th double-double of the season.

Duren scored 30 points, 10 rebounds, and seven assists, while shooting an efficient 10-of-12 shooting from the field. This was Duren’s eighth consecutive game of scoring 20-plus points for the Pistons. Since Cade Cunningham’s collapsed lung diagnosis, Duren has emerged as the Pistons leader and continues to prove his case as the NBA’s Most Improved Player of the Year.

Since acquiring Kevin Huerter at the NBA trade deadline, which shipped Jaden Ivey to the Chicago Bulls, Pistons fans have been eagerly waiting for the talented three-point shooter to break out.

Huerter did just that against the Pelicans, scoring 22 points, three rebounds, and two assists, while shooting 9-of-14 from the field, and knocking down four three-pointers. In a season where the Pistons have experienced their struggles from three-point range, Huerter’s ability to click from beyond the arc is an encouraging sign moving forward.

The Pistons shot 54 percent from three-point range, compared to the only nine shots made from beyond the arc by the Pelicans. Consistent three-point shooting could be a difference maker for the Pistons to make a run in the NBA playoffs.

What’s Next For Pistons?

The Pistons now shift their focus to a challenging road test against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Saturday in Minneapolis.

Saturday’s matchup between the Pistons and Timberwolves is scheduled to be nationally televised on ABC with tip-off from the Target Center set for 5:30 p.m. ET.