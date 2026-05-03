How Detroit Pistons Completed Playoff Series Comeback With Game 7 Win Over Magic

The playoff comeback of the ages is complete. The Detroit Pistons defeated the Orlando Magic 116-94 in Game 7 on Sunday in front of what was an energetic crowd at Little Caesars Arena, advancing in the NBA playoffs.

The Pistons are the second Eastern Conference team in this year’s NBA playoffs to come back from a 3-1 deficit and win the series. The Philadelphia 76ers also rallied from a 3-1 deficit to upset the Boston Celtics.

The Pistons' first-round win over the Magic is their first playoff series win since the 2007-08 season, and now they’ll advance to the Eastern Conference Semifinals and look to reach one step closer to reaching their goal of winning their first NBA championship since 2004.

Not only did the Pistons repeat history from 2003 by rallying from a 3-1 deficit in the first round against the Orlando Magic as the Eastern Conference’s No. 1 seed, but the comeback showed their resolve as a team that could provide a huge confidence booster for the group heading into the Eastern Conference Semifinals.

Tobias Harris' Remarkable Game 7 Performance

May 3, 2026; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Pistons forward Tobias Harris (12) dribbles defended by Orlando Magic center Wendell Carter Jr. (34) in the second half during game seven of the first round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images | Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

While Cade Cunningham led the Pistons in scoring with 32 points, Tobias Harris put on arguably the best performance of his career in the playoffs. Throughout this series and in the Pistons' three elimination games, Harris has been an unsung hero for Detroit. Without his contributions, the first-round comeback likely never would have happened for the Pistons.

In the Pistons' win, Harris scored 30 points, nine rebounds, and two assists on 11-of-18 shooting from the field, including five three-pointers. It was a remarkable performance for a player who, in the past, faced criticism for his postseason contributions. Entering Sunday’s matchup, Harris was 0-2 in Game 7’s, and he ended that streak in a big way.

In addition to Cunningham and Harris 30-point playoff performances, Jalen Duren (15 points) and Duncan Robinson (10 points) also scored in double figures for the Pistons.

For the Magic, Paolo Banchero led Orlando in the loss, scoring 38 points, nine rebounds, and six assists. While not as efficient offensively as Banchero was in Game 7, Desmond Bane (16 points) and Wendell Carter Jr. (13 points) also scored in double figures for the Magic.

What's Next For Pistons?

The Pistons currently await their opponent in the Eastern Conference Semifinals, as they’ll face either the Toronto Raptors or the Cleveland Cavaliers. Game 1 of the Pistons Eastern Conference Semifinals series is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday night at Little Caesars Arena, with the game broadcast on Peacock.