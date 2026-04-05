What J.B. Bickerstaff Thought Was Key to Sealing No. 1 Seed Without Cunningham

The Detroit Pistons will be the No.1 seed in the Eastern Conference for the first time since the 2006-07 season, and they did it without their leading scorer, Cade Cunningham.

The 116-93 victory over the Philadelphia 76ers saw seven players register double figures. It sealed Detroit’s 12th win in its last 15 games, securing the top spot in the East and head coach J.B. Bickerstaff expressed his joy in his team’s offensive philosophy.

“We wanted diversity in our offense,’ Bickerstaff said.

“We want everybody to feel like they're a part of it, everybody to get a touch. You know, the more we move the ball, just factually, and the analytics tell us that we're a much better basketball team when we move the basketball. So, you move the basketball, and everybody's going to get a chance to eat.

“It's how we approach the game. And what our guys have done a great job with throughout this season is staying present and staying in the moment. All we think about is, ‘What are we going to do today that's going to make us a better basketball team?’ We don't think about 10 games.”

Detroit clinches No.1 seed, but Bickerstaff knows the journey hasn’t stopped

There was happiness at the final buzzer when the Pistons’ position was finally confirmed, but Bickerstaff was reflective and later on, the players bought into the system that the job, the mission at hand, isn’t finished.

“I mean, take a moment, reflect on where we've been, reflect on the work that we've put in to get here, but understanding that this isn't the finish,” Bickerstaff said.

“So, to grow the way this group has grown together as quickly as it has, it is special.

“But we got more food to eat. So, we'll take tonight, enjoy this. But tomorrow, we'll get back to work.”

However, Detroit have been in electric form since Cunningham’s absence due to a collapsed left lung. By going 3–1 against a group of opponents that featured three playoff-bound teams and a fourth performing at a playoff level, the Pistons have now got their No.1 seed, and at the same time, also silenced the critics who expected them to falter after Cunningham’s injury.

“We think about exactly where we are in that moment, and that allows us to stay consistently, emotionally, and go out and play the game the right way,” Bickerstaff commented.