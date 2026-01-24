Why the Detroit Pistons Might Not Need Big Trade Deadline

The Detroit Pistons are still in first place in the Eastern Conference despite their latest loss against Kevin Durant and the Houston Rockets.

The Pistons are the team to beat in the East, but the trade deadline coming up on Feb. 5 could shake everything up. NBA reporter writer Grant Hughes believes that the Pistons have the pieces to make a big trade, but a deal isn't necessary at this time.

"The Detroit Pistons are either championship-caliber posturers, or they're completely serious about holding fast at the trade deadline. At the moment, we need to take them at their word that they're not planning to use some combination of Tobias Harris, Jaden Ivey and picks to secure a star-level upgrade," Hughes wrote.

"Even if Harris' expiring $26.6 million salary seems tailor‑made for a trade, and even if Ivey's appeal around the league continues to exceed his apparent value in Detroit, the Pistons' consistent messaging about being opportunistic but not aggressive suggests they'll keep faith in the talent already on hand.

"Maybe that'll disappoint more ambitious Pistons fans, but there's undeniable logic in trusting Cade Cunningham, Jalen Duren, Ausar Thompson and the rest of a young core that dragged this team from 14 wins two years ago to the top of the East today."

Detroit Pistons guard Ausar Thompson defends against his twin brother, Houston Rockets guard Amen Thompson. | David Reginek-Imagn Images

Pistons Don't Need Big Trade

The Pistons could accrue all of their tradable assets and acquire a player like Lauri Markkanen from the Utah Jazz or Michael Porter Jr. from the Brooklyn Nets, but there is a risk when it comes to that.

The Pistons will have to make adjustments on the fly, and it may negatively affect their placement in the standings. A big trade that could shake up the core of the team might be better off in the offseason, when the Pistons have more time to get used to one another on the court.

The Pistons are in their first true season of contention, so they should see how far the current roster can take them before adding and subtracting in the offseason. Then, they will know exactly what the root issue is, or at the very least, have a better idea.

The Pistons will return to the court tomorrow when they take on Russell Westbrook and the Sacramento Kings. Tip-off is scheduled for 3:00 p.m. ET inside Little Caesars Arena. Fans can watch the game on FanDuel Sports Network or stream it on NBA League Pass.