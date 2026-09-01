Pistons and Jalen Duren Are Reportedly $5 Million Apart in Contract Negotiations

The crossroads between Detroit and Jalen Duren are apparent, with the two sides still unable to conclude negotiations on a long-term contract.

According to ESPN’s Tim MacMahon, the Pistons have offered Duren a five-year deal worth around $35 million annually, but the 22-year-old is expecting somewhere along the lines of $40 million per year.

Detroit Wants to Keep Duren

The Pistons’ reported offer makes clear that they see Duren as an important part of their future.

Duren is coming off the best season of his career, where he averaged 19.5 points and 10.5 rebounds per game. These performances earned himself a first All-Star appearance and also an All-NBA Third Team honor.

At his age, and in a league where quality centers are hard to find, there’s so much to like about Duren. His athleticism and interior skill set give Detroit a significant presense on both ends of the floor.

He has also built a great relationship with Cade Cunningham on the court, forming one of the best two-man pairings in last year's regular season.

Last year's success was built from a foundation that began when Duren was drafted in 2022, and breaking up one of the league’s most promising young partnerships would be a remarkable decision.

Is Duren Worth $40 Million?

This is where negotiations have become complicated. Duren’s regular season was outstanding, but his performances in the playoffs were not quite at the same level.

He averaged 10.2 points and 8.5 rebounds across 14 games in the postseason and was sometimes benched down the stretch of games, with JB Bickerstaff liking the offensive variation that Paul Reed provided.

One bad playoff doesn’t make Duren a bad player, but if you can’t trust a player in the biggest games of the season, then can you commit that amount of money towards them?

If Duren is asking for $40 million annually, the Pistons need to be confident that his game can translate across a seven-game series where teams are able to make adjustments game-by-game.

His accolades last season cannot be ignored, but the scepticism regarding Duren’s playoff performances also has to be taken into account.

The Bigger Financial Picture

The Pistons also have to consider the bigger financial picture. Cade Cunningham is tied to a major long-term contract already, while Ausar Thompson is entering the final year of his rookie contract and widely expected to commit his long-term future in Detroit.

With the salary cap set at $164.96 million for the 2026-27 season, Duren’s potential extension would command a sizeable chunk of the team's payroll.

If Detroit see Duren as a part of their championship aspirations, which they evidently do, pairing him alongside Cunningham and Thompson is something they should do.

That being said, although it doesn’t sound like much, $5 million is the value of a potentially impactful rotational player. With Cunningham and Thompson being their priority, Detroit aren’t really in a position to give Duren whatever he wants - which is why these negotiations continue to go on.

There is also the possibility that Duren could simply accept the qualifying offer and bet on himself going into the new season. This would give him a chance to prove that his struggles in the post-season were an anomaly - putting himself in a stronger position to secure the future money he wants.

Detroit wants Duren, now its time to see how much Duren wants to stay in Detroit.