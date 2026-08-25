Ranking Detroit Pistons’ Most Untouchable Players on the Roster

Detroit has built one of the brightest young cores in the association, but not every player should be deemed untouchable.

As Detroit looks to build on a remarkable 60-win regular season campaign, Trajan Langdon has some interesting decisions to make if they are to enter the trade market in order to take another step toward becoming a serious contender.

If Langdon does become aggressive, here are the three players that should be completely off the table.

3. Ebuka Okorie

Jun 23, 2026; New York, NY, USA; NBA commissioner Adam Silver greets the seventeenth pick in the 2026 NBA draft, Stanford guard Ebuka Okorie after he was selected by the Oklahoma City Thunder at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Ebuka Okorie hasn’t played a single minute in the NBA, but the Pistons' belief in the 19-year-old is clear to see.

The Pistons traded up from No. 21 to No. 17 in the 2026 NBA Draft to select Okorie, giving up future draft capital to make sure they got their guy.

This wasn’t a move they necessarily had to make. Guards like Labaron Philon and Christian Anderson Jr, drafted by Philadelphia and Charlotte, respectively, were both available at the time Detroit were on the clock.

Despite both Philon and Anderson being ranked higher in ESPN’s big board rankings, Detroit selected Okorie, showing how much they rate his upside as an understudy to Cade Cunningham.

Daniss Jenkins struggled to build on a breakthrough campaign in the playoffs, where he averaged 36.1% from the field and 27.1% from three. If Jenkins' shooting struggles continue, Okorie could potentially see meaningful minutes in his rookie season.

Financially, his four-year rookie-scale contract, with $4.9million and $7.5 million team options in the third and fourth seasons, only adds to his value.

With Detroit’s likely title aspirations, Okorie’s team-friendly contract and offensive upside make him unlikely to be traded anytime soon.

2. Ausar Thompson

May 13, 2026; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Pistons guard Ausar Thompson (9) during player introductions before the game against the Cleveland Cavaliers during game five of the second round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This selection is far easier. Thompson has established himself as one of the best defenders in the NBA, rewarded with an All-Defensive First Team Honor last season.

His offensive game is far from perfect, especially his three-point shooting, but the impact he has on the defensive end far outweighs the need for a consistent outside shot.

Thompson can guard multiple positions and tends to guard the opposition's best offensive player most nights.

Thompson’s exceptional defense was best demonstrated during Detroit’s second-round exit to the Cleveland Cavaliers. In what was a tough series for Cleveland’s offense, head coach Kenny Atkinson revealed a tactical adjustment he and his team made to win in Game 7.

“The tactical adjustment we made was avoiding (Ausar) Thompson. We were just like, if he’s near the ball, throw it to someone else.”

Thompson's defense is not only appreciated by fans, but it's also recognised by his peers - an extraordinary accomplishment for a 23-year-old.

If Thompson can gradually develop offensively whilst maintaining his level of defense, his importance to Detroit will only increase long-term.

1. Cade Cunningham

May 13, 2026; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham (2) celebrates in the second half against the Cleveland Cavaliers during game five of the second round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Finally, the most obvious selection. Cade Cunningham is the face of the franchise and the player that Langdon has and continues to build the team around.

Drafted as the No. 1 pick in 2021, Cunningham picked up his first All-NBA First Team honors in 2026, establishing himself as one of the league’s best players.

For Cunningham, the next step is taking a leap toward potential MVP conversations.

There is no realistic trade package that would tempt Langdon, and with Cunningham’s contract in Detroit lasting until 2030, there is little reason to believe Detroit will entertain moving its franchise cornerstone anytime soon.