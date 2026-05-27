Pistons Coach J.B. Bickerstaff Was Snubbed for NBA Coach of the Year Award

For the second consecutive season, Pistons coach J.B. Bickerstaff came up just short of winning NBA Coach of the Year as the honor went to Joe Mazzula of the Boston Celtics.

Bickerstaff finished second behind Mazzula for NBA Coach of the Year with 312 total points and 29 first-place votes.

Mazzula won the honor with a total of 392 points, which included 62 first-place votes.

Was J.B. Bickerstaff Snubbed For NBA Coach of the Year?

Apr 10, 2026; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Detroit Pistons Head Coach J.B. Bickerstaff during the first quarter against the Charlotte Hornets at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

After what was another remarkable season for the Pistons that saw them earn the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference and reach 60 regular-season wins, fans have the right to believe that Bickerstaff was snubbed for the honor yet again.

Following a season in which the Pistons fell to the New York Knicks in the first round of the playoffs, Detroit exceeded expectations this year in the Eastern Conference, winning 60 games. This was a milestone that even some Detroit fans at the beginning of the season felt was out of reach.

Last season, Bickerstaff lost out on the award to Kenny Atkinson of the Cleveland Cavaliers, who reached the Eastern Conference Semifinals before losing to Tyrese Haliburton and the Indiana Pacers. That was the same ending point for Bickerstaff and the Pistons this season, who lost to the Cavaliers in seven games.

This alone proves that Bickerstaff was worthy of winning the award, especially given that he took over a Pistons team that just two seasons ago had won 14 games, their worst record in franchise history. Bickerstaff being snubbed for Coach of the Year the last two seasons could be a sign that a deeper postseason run to the Eastern Conference Finals and beyond is ultimately what helps him receive the honor.

The Argument For Joe Mazzula and Mitch Johnson

May 26, 2026; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; San Antonio Spurs head coach Mitch Johnson during the first quarter against the Oklahoma City Thunder in game five of the western conference finals for the 2026 NBA playoffs at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images | Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

An argument, however, can be made for Mazzula and Johnson for the award, though. Playing a majority of the season without their star Jayson Tatum, the Celtics were still able to earn the No. 2 seed in the Eastern Conference before being upset by the Philadelphia 76ers in the first round.

Much like Bickerstaff with the Pistons, Mitch Johnson, with the generational talent of Victor Wembanyama, has rebuilt the Spurs overnight, putting them on the doorstep of reaching the NBA Finals in his second season. Out of the three finalists, Johnson is the only coach whose team is still in the playoffs. Should making a deeper run in the postseason factor into future winners of the award?