Pistons Injury Concerns Grow After Impressive Win Over Heat
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The Detroit Pistons defeated the Miami Heat 128-111 with multiple different players contributing to the win.
The big news coming away from this game is the injuries that have hit this Pistons team after the win. Jalen Duren suffered a hamstring strain midway through the second quarter that will sideline him for two weeks.
This is a huge loss for the Pistons after two great wins against the Eastern Conference's upper echelon. Duren has shown glimpses of what he is capable of so far this season. In the first game against the Celtics, he scored 22 points and grabbed nine rebounds in the comeback win.
Against Miami he only scored four points, but it was John Collins who stepped up, scoring 23 points on 9-for-15 shooting.
It will not get any easier for Detroit as their next game will be against the 3 and 0 Philadelphia 76ers.
Another player that is questionable to play against the 76ers is Ausar Thompson.
Thompson has been a staple for the Pistons' defense through the first two games, especially against the Celtics.
His activity on the ball is just tenacious, and then off the ball he has such an act on where to be at the right time.
His offense has improved from last seaosn and it has shown so far as he has scored 11 points and grabbed 11 rebounds against the Celtics. Against Miami only had four points and five assists but was a menace on the defensive end.
With Duren out, definitely against this red-hot 76ers team who have beaten the Knicks, Cavs, and last night against the Bucks, Philadelphia looks to continue the hot streak.
The Pistons will be in luck as Joel Embiid of the 76ers is listed as out tonight after dropping a 28-point triple-double last night. LeBron James will be available tonight to play, and this is where Thompson being out could hurt the Pistons.
With Duren out, this gives Paul Reed a chance to show this team that he can fill in for Duren as the primary big man. Last game, Reed had a double-double with 19 points and 11 rebounds against the Heat.
After this 76ers the Pistons will play the Knicks on Oct.27, so this is a big stretch for this team to find their identity without Duren. Cade Cunningham will have to step up and play like a superstar to keep this team afloat.
Brett Alberts is a senior at Ashland University with a major in Digital Media Production and a minor in Digital Media Journalism. He played two years of collegiate basketball but stopped to focus on the sports media industry. He is a lifelong basketball fan and football fan.