Pistons Injury Concerns Grow After Impressive Win Over Heat

The Detroit Pistons defeated the Miami Heat 128-111 with multiple different players contributing to the win.

The big news coming away from this game is the injuries that have hit this Pistons team after the win. Jalen Duren suffered a hamstring strain midway through the second quarter that will sideline him for two weeks.

This is a huge loss for the Pistons after two great wins against the Eastern Conference's upper echelon. Duren has shown glimpses of what he is capable of so far this season. In the first game against the Celtics, he scored 22 points and grabbed nine rebounds in the comeback win.

Against Miami he only scored four points, but it was John Collins who stepped up, scoring 23 points on 9-for-15 shooting.

It will not get any easier for Detroit as their next game will be against the 3 and 0 Philadelphia 76ers.

Oct 23, 2026; Miami, Florida, USA; Detroit Pistons guard Ausar Thompson (9) drives to the basket against Miami Heat forward Andrew Wiggins (22) during the third quarter at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Another player that is questionable to play against the 76ers is Ausar Thompson.

Thompson has been a staple for the Pistons' defense through the first two games, especially against the Celtics.

Ausar Thompson defense vs Boston. pic.twitter.com/qYxeydeWhz — Basketball Performances (@NBAPerformances) October 22, 2026

His activity on the ball is just tenacious, and then off the ball he has such an act on where to be at the right time.

His offense has improved from last seaosn and it has shown so far as he has scored 11 points and grabbed 11 rebounds against the Celtics. Against Miami only had four points and five assists but was a menace on the defensive end.

Oct 24, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey (0) shoots against the Milwaukee Bucks during the second quarter at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With Duren out, definitely against this red-hot 76ers team who have beaten the Knicks, Cavs, and last night against the Bucks, Philadelphia looks to continue the hot streak.

The Pistons will be in luck as Joel Embiid of the 76ers is listed as out tonight after dropping a 28-point triple-double last night. LeBron James will be available tonight to play, and this is where Thompson being out could hurt the Pistons.

With Duren out, this gives Paul Reed a chance to show this team that he can fill in for Duren as the primary big man. Last game, Reed had a double-double with 19 points and 11 rebounds against the Heat.

After this 76ers the Pistons will play the Knicks on Oct.27, so this is a big stretch for this team to find their identity without Duren. Cade Cunningham will have to step up and play like a superstar to keep this team afloat.