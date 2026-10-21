These 3 players showed out against the Celtics with one surprising spark that could be the key moving forward

The Pistons won 121-113 after being down by more than 20 points in the third quarter. In this leauge no lead is safe, and there were three players who provided sparks for this Pistons team.

1. Javonte Green

The biggest spark and the most surprising thing about this game for the Pistons. He finished with 19 points, shooting 5-for-10 from the field, and all his baskets came from the 3-point line.

He collected 4 rebounds and was a plus 21 in the plus-minus column in just 18 minutes. The fact that he did not play the entire first half and was able to come in and turn the tide for this Pistons team that was down by 20 points is something to look out for in the future.

Green might have secured himself a spot in the rotation after a performance like that, and with Ron Holland playing only three minutes, it raises the question of whether Green will play more.

Oct 20, 2026; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Pistons forward Duncan Robinson (55) shoots on Boston Celtics guard Derrick White (9) in the first half at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

2. Duncan Robinson

One of the most feared shooters in the NBA showed why he is that with a big performance in the second half. He finished with 21 points making five out of nine 3 pointers and playing solid defense as well.

Duncan Robinson was a big signing last year to provide great shooting. His gravity off the ball for this offense opens up a lot of driving lanes for Cade Cunningham to drive and create

On multiple occasions against the Celtics, he would come off pindowns into dribble hand-offs, and if the Celtics did not step out on him or did not get a hand up, it was going up. His gravity also forces the same-side defender in the corner on the pick-and-roll to not be able to tag the roller to the basket, so a lob pass could be thrown often.

Oct 20, 2026; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Pistons center Jalen Duren (0) dunks the ball on Boston Celtics guard Derrick White (9) in the first half at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

3. Jalen Duren

Last but certainly not least was the big man who dominated from start to finish. Jalen Duren was owning the paint against the bigs of the Celtics.

Duren finished with 22 points and 9 rebounds while shooitng 8 for 13 from the field and 6 for 7 from the free throw line.

Cade Cunningham still had a great game for the Pistons, scoring 22 points, eight rebounds,s and four assists, while the Pistons outscored the Celtics 76-55 in the second half.

If the Pistons can have Duren playing at this caliber all season long, Duncan Robinson being able to knock down outside shots, and Javonte Green being able to provide scoring off the bench, this will be a tough Pistons team to stop.

Their next game is against another East foe, in the Miami Heat on Fri Oct 23 at 8 p.m.