The One Player Detroit Pistons Can't Afford to Lose This Offseason

The Detroit Pistons must do whatever it takes to retain as many of their starters from their record-breaking season as they can going into the offseason.

After their crushing Game 7 defeat to the Cleveland Cavaliers, they absolutely should look back on this season with high hopes for next based on their players' success.

There really aren’t any super crucial players hitting the free agent market this offseason besides Tobias Harris and Jalen Duran, both of which could be brought back in their own rights. One player, who is owed a large salary in 2026-27, could be on the brink if Detroit wants to clear cap space to add another superstar.

That guy is Duncan Robinson, the 32-year-old forward who was a bright spot on this Piston’s team year-round, is owed $16 million next season, but could be waived for $2 million. If you asked most Pistons fans, they would likely say, “pay the man”.

Here is why Robinson should be paid handsomely and brought back in their pursuit of a championship.

Duncan Robinson was a beast all season long

Apr 25, 2026; Orlando, Florida, USA; Detroit Pistons forward Duncan Robinson (55) shoots the ball against the Orlando Magic in the second quarter during game three of the first round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Kia Center. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Considering Robinson played as more of a rotational player rather than a starter, his regular season stats are more than serviceable in his case to be brought back.

His three-point shooting was as electric as ever, showing shades of his Miami Heat days. Not to mention, he was consistently playing 25-30 minutes a game, which was rightfully deserved for his veteran leadership on this young Pistons team.

He was almost exactly what that team needed, especially with four of their starters ranging anywhere from 22 years old to 24, minus Tobias Harris. The difference between Harris and Robinson is that when called upon, Robinson could be counted on to deliver.

Just by looking at his regular season averages, which was 12.2 points, 2.7 rebounds, and 2.1 assists per game, these numbers don’t jump off the page at you. Just watch Robinson’s tape, that’s where he will earn your trust.

Robinson still has that touch

May 5, 2026; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Pistons forward Duncan Robinson (55) passes in the first half against the Cleveland Cavaliers during game one of the second round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images | Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

Robinson's three-point percentage this season was his second highest of his career at 41% while also playing in his second most games in his career at 77 this season.

Duncan Robinson isn’t slowing down, if anything, he’s somewhat getting better as time goes on. Maybe he’s finding new ways to impact the game? Or maybe he’s just aging like fine wine.

In the playoffs, Robinson continued to show why he belongs on this Pistons team. A few clutch three pointers mixed with instinctive playmaking made it a no-brainer to include him in the lineup as often as possible.

Yes, Detroit could save a significant amount of money if they waived him for that $2 million buyout. But it’s surely not a guarantee they can find a contributor like him at this point.

The Pistons would be better off banking on him for next season, otherwise it could always come back to bite them.