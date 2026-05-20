3 Players Who Won't Be on Detroit Pistons Roster Next Season

The Detroit Pistons 2025-26 NBA season officially wrapped up on Sunday night.

The Cleveland Cavaliers ended the Pistons' postseason run with a dominating 125-94 win in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals at Little Caesars Arena. It was a loss that left many Pistons devastated at the end of a remarkable season.

While fans would’ve preferred the postseason run to continue, this season was another step in the right direction for a Pistons franchise that just two seasons ago won 14 games. Fast forward two seasons later, and the Pistons exit the postseason with 14 playoff games under their belt and their first playoff series win since 2008.

The attention now shifts to what fans hope is an aggressive offseason featuring championship-caliber moves by Pistons general manager Trajan Langdon. While fans shouldn’t expect a massive roster turnover, some notable pieces could be on a new NBA team next season. Here’s a look at the two Pistons players who are likely to be playing for a new team next season.

Kevin Huerter

Mar 19, 2026; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Detroit Pistons guard Kevin Huerter (27) on the court against the Washington Wizards during the first half at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-Imagn Images | Brad Mills-Imagn Images

Set to become an unrestricted free agent this summer, the Pistons are likely to let guard Kevin Huerter walk. In what Pistons fans saw as a disappointing trade deadline, Huerter was the player from the Chicago Bulls acquired in the Jaden Ivey trade.

Huerter was acquired to improve the Pistons' three-point shooting struggles. However, that experiment failed, as after being acquired at the deadline by the Pistons, Huerter’s three-point percentage dropped. Due to his struggles, Huerter was rarely part of the Pistons' playoff rotation, appearing in five games while averaging 1.2 points per game.

Following Huerter’s departure this offseason, look for the Pistons to acquire reliable three-point shooters that can make a difference offensively next season and help Detroit take the next step to competing for a championship.

Caris LeVert

May 11, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Detroit Pistons guard Caris LeVert (8) brings the ball up court against Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell (45) during the first half of game four in the second round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Rocket Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images | Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

For the Pistons to make a blockbuster trade and land Cade Cunningham’s co-star, Detroit will have to ship off key depth pieces. Caris LeVert could be one of those pieces included in a trade package for the Pistons' next co-star.

LeVert was one of the major signings for the Pistons last season, as Detroit inked him to a two-year, $29 million deal. This season with the Pistons, LeVert averaged 7.4 points, 2.7 assists, and 2.0 rebounds. One of LeVert's best games in a Pistons uniform came in Game 4's loss to the Cavaliers. In that loss, LeVert led Detroit with 24 points, four rebounds, and three assists on 10-of-16 shooting from the field.

Javonte Green

Mar 17, 2026; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Detroit Pistons guard Javonte Green (31) looks on during first half against the Washington Wizards at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Kucin Jr.-Imagn Images | Daniel Kucin Jr.-Imagn Images

Javonte Green is another Pistons player who is set to become a free agent this summer. Green signed a one-year deal with the Pistons last offseason and this season averaged 6.9 points, 2.8 rebounds, and 0.7 assists per game.

During his first press conference since the Pistons Game 7 loss, general manager Trajan Langdon expressed interest in bringing back Tobias Harris, who is also set to be a free agent this summer. If the Pistons choose to re-sign Harris, Green is likely to depart.