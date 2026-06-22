The Two Realistic Detroit Pistons Trade Targets Before NBA Draft

The 2026 NBA Draft at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, is set to begin on Tuesday, and many Pistons fans are eager to see what Detroit does with its first-round selection. The Detroit Pistons only have one pick in the draft and are set to pick at No. 21 overall.

The Pistons aren’t expected to move down in the draft, according to general manager Trajan Langdon. However, there's still a possibility that Detroit could make a trade before Tuesday's first round. Ahead of the draft, here are the Pistons' top trade targets ahead of the draft.

Trey Murphy III, New Orleans Pelicans

Apr 3, 2026; Sacramento, California, USA; New Orleans Pelicans forward Trey Murphy III (25) during the second quarter against the Sacramento Kings at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

Among the top choices for Pistons fans this offseason, New Orleans Pelicans forward Trey Murphy III remains a top trade target for Detroit this offseason, and it’s easy to see why. Murphy is one of the best young defenders in the NBA, and for a Pistons team that prides itself as one of the league’s best defensive teams, adding Murphy could help Detroit take a step forward toward a championship.

Murphy would bring not only dominant defense to the Pistons, but also efficient scoring, which they need alongside Cade Cunningham. This past season with the Pelicans, Murphy averaged 21.5 points, 5.7 rebounds, and 3.8 assists per game, while shooting 47 percent from the field.

Tyler Herro, Miami Heat

Mar 30, 2026; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro (14) reacts after scoring against the Philadelphia 76ers during the fourth quarter at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

With rumors circulating about a potential three-team trade that would send Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo to the Miami Heat and Tyler Herro to the Pistons, Herro would be a valuable addition to help Detroit take a step forward, given the team's three-point shooting struggles.

If the Pistons are to acquire Herro this offseason, and it's in a three-team trade that involves the Bucks, Detroit must not give away too much. Potential pieces that could be traded in a three-team deal include Duncan Robinson, Ron Holland II, and Isaiah Stewart.

For a Pistons team that values its depth, it's crucial that Detroit, while getting a player that will improve its team, keeps core depth pieces around Herro.

Last season for the Heat, Herro played in only 33 games, averaging 20.5 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 4.1 assists per game, while shooting 37.8 percent from three-point range. If the Pistons do acquire Herro, keeping Robinson, who is the best three-point shooter for Detroit, would be a massive plus.

While injuries are a concern for Herro, when he’s at full strength, he’s an efficient scorer who will help the Pistons improve offensively as they look to win their first NBA championship since 2004.