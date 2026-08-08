Early Look at Detroit Pistons Starters, Bench For 2026-27 NBA Season

It’s hard to believe, but the 2026-27 NBA season is just around the corner. The Detroit Pistons aim to build on a 2025-26 season that featured them earning 60 regular-season wins and the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference.

This offseason, the Pistons front office, led by general manager Trajan Langdon, took their fair share of criticism for not being more aggressive in free agency, and now some doubt whether Detroit will be able to take a step forward in a much-improved Eastern Conference.

With training camp on the horizon and the Pistons roster starting to come into form for the season, here’s an early look at Detroit’s rotation when the season tips off in October.

Ball Handlers: Cade Cunningham, Duncan Robinson, Daniss Jenkins, Isaiah Joe, Ebuka Okorie, Kevin Huerter, Gary Harris, Elijah Harkless

Wings: Ausar Thompson, John Collins, Ron Holland II, Taurean Prince, Isaac Jones, Javonte Green

Bigs: Jalen Duren, Paul Reed, Tolu Smith, Ugonna Onyenso

Who Starts For Pistons?

May 3, 2026; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Pistons guard Daniss Jenkins (24) receives congratulations from guard Cade Cunningham (2) during the second half against the Orlando Magic during game seven of the first round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Pistons' starting lineup will look about the same as last season, but with one exception. Former Los Angeles Clippers forward John Collins, whom the Pistons signed to a three-year, $51 million contract in free agency, will replace Tobias Harris in the starting forward spot following his departure to the San Antonio Spurs.

Cade Cunningham, Duncan Robinson, and Ausar Thompson will remain starters for the Pistons. Even Jalen Duren, despite his ongoing contract standstill with the Pistons, will also remain a starter if he’s on Detroit’s roster for the start of the season.

Starting Lineup:

PG: Cade Cunningham

SG: Duncan Robinson

SF: Ausar Thompson

PF: John Collins

C: Jalen Duren

Bench Players For Pistons

Mar 27, 2026; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Isaiah Joe (11) gestures after scoring against the Chicago Bulls during the second half at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Former Oklahoma City guard Isaiah Joe, whom the Pistons acquired in a post-NBA Draft trade, and Daniss Jenkins will be the two ball handlers who will earn quality minutes off the bench for Detroit.

Given his strong three-point shooting percentage and toughness on the defensive end, Joe has a case to be a starter over Robinson at the No. 2 next to Cunningham, but for now he’ll be one of the top options off the bench. Kevin Huerter also returns after signing an extension with Detroit, and No. 17 overall pick Ebuka Okorie out of Stanford will look to work his way up to quality minutes throughout the season.

Moving on to the wing players for the Pistons, Ron Holland II and Taurean Prince will be the top options off the bench at forward for Detroit. The Pistons acquired Prince in a trade this offseason that sent Caris LeVert to the Milwaukee Bucks.

Prince arrives in the Motor City following a 2025-26 season with the struggling Bucks in which he averaged 9.2 points, 3.1 rebounds, and 1.8 assists. For a Pistons team that struggled with three-point shooting last season, Prince brings support in that category as a wing player. Last season with the Bucks, Prince shot 43.6 percent from beyond the arc.

The Pistons only had one player currently on the roster who shot over 40 percent from three-point range last season: Duncan Robinson. Starting behind Duren at the center position will be Paul Reed and Tolu Smith.

Last season, Reed was a player for the Pistons who proved reliable for Detroit with his toughness and physical play on the court. During the postseason, Reed made an impact when he was inserted off the bench, and many would argue he was more impactful than Duren in Detroit's two playoff series matchups against the Orlando Magic and the Cleveland Cavaliers. Despite this, however, Duren still earns the starting spot over Reed next season, if in fact he remains a Piston.