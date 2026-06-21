It seems that Giannis Antetokounmpo is taking his talents to the Miami Heat, and this could also favor the Detroit Pistons.

A three-team trade would send the Greek superstar to South Beach in a monumental three-team trade involving the Milwaukee Bucks and the Pistons.

While the Bucks are mulling their options as they prepare for life after Giannis, the Pistons look set to receive sharpshooter Tyler Herro as part of the deal.

Tyler Herro to Pistons as part of 3-team trade that would send Giannis Antetokounmpo to Heat "picking up steam," per @KuKhahil. — Underdog NBA (@UnderdogNBA) June 20, 2026

"I’m hearing Tyler Herro to Detroit is picking up steam. This would be part of a 3-team trade that sends Giannis Antetokounmpo to the Miami Heat,” Pistons reporter Ku Khahil posted on X.

"Milwaukee, I’m told, is the side that is left to actually push through with it. They’re wanting to extract as much value as possible for Giannis (rightfully so), and want to make sure they’re not leaving any meat on the bone."

Although injuries limited him to just 33 appearances this past season, Herro still posted solid numbers for the Heat, going for 20.5 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 4.1 assists per game.

When healthy, he remains one of the NBA’s most dynamic scoring threats and capable of heating up offensively in a hurry, but most importantly, he would give Detroit a secondary scoring option that they so badly need for Cade Cunningham.

What else can Detroit’s new Herro bring to the Pistons?

If the move comes to fruition, then Herro can bring so much more than his lethal three-point shot, where he averaged 38% from deep last season.

A high-usage combo guard who can work well in the pick-and-roll, Herro has a knack for moving well without the ball and finding his own shot, as well as finishing well in traffic.

Herro has one of the best floaters in the game and can convert over the NBA’s taller rim protectors. His fearless style of play can help stretch the floor, and if the floater or shot isn’t on, he can find the open man with ease.

What is also good about Herro is his ability to learn and work to improve his weaknesses. When coming out of Kentucky, the guard often struggled with his footwork, particularly when coming off screens, which he has worked on, along with his ball-handling, which he also wasn’t confident with going into his rookie season.

However, he has proven himself with the Heat and can certainly adapt his game if he heads to Detroit and becomes a solid back-up scorer to Cunningham.