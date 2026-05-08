The Detroit Pistons kept their foot on the gas and claimed a much-needed 2-0 lead with a 107-97 victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers on Thursday.

Cade Cunningham used a standout night to lead the Pistons with 25 points and 10 assists. His fellow All-Star in Cleveland guard Donovan Mitchell fought with all of his might to lead the Cavs in scoring once more, this time with a 31-point outing on a team-leading 24 shot attempts.

May 7, 2026; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham (2) dribbles defended by Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell (45) in the second half during game two of the second round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images | Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

Doing the Most From Coast to Coast

Detroit's suffocating defense led to seven steals and 12 points off turnovers in the first half as Duncan Robinson and Tobias Harris made the most of Cleveland miscues early on. The Pistons jumped out to an early 14-5 lead behind a handful of coast-to-coast takes, including a pair of cross-court layups from Robinson and forward Ausar Thompson.

The duo would end the night with five steals while playing to their strengths in the halfcourt to add a combined 27 points. While Cleveland changed gears with a faster pace in the second half, which put it right back on Detroit's heels, the Pistons' stars stayed consistent enough from end to end to claim a comfortable lead over their division rivals.

Staying true to Detroit's brand of ball and having enough gas in the tank to keep flying forward until the final buzzer will be key to sealing the semifinals series against the Cavs, who rank in the top 3 in 2nd-half scoring in both the regular and postseason.

Lights Not Too Bright for Tobias Harris, Cade Cunningham

While some falter when the lights are brighter than expected, Harris and Detroit's youthful captain in Cunningham went full speed ahead in what would be another nail-biting fourth quarter battle.

Cunningham took point with 12 points in the fourth as he built upon Detroit's razor-thin margin just when it needed it most. Harris again played a key role of his own in crunch time, where he would battle to score a handful of buckets just as it seemed the Cavs were going to push ahead in the final quarter. He and Cunningham all but finished things off with two jumpers over Cleveland forward Max Strus, which put the Pistons up by nine with just over two minutes remaining. Harris would add a key block on Mitchell to the 21 points he logged in the Game 2 bout, a tipped shot off a drive inside that kept Detroit up by one before he hit a big-time floater over guard James Harden.

Harris's mixed bag of moves gave way to his 7th-straight postseason game with 20 points or more, according to a Thursday tweet from ESPN Insights. His streak began in a Game 3 loss to the Orlando Magic in the first round, or just a few games before he dropped 30 points as the Pistons completed a defining comeback victory while turning the entire series on its head.

It'll be up to the two-time Piston to keep the good times rolling alongside Cunningham, who has been nothing short of spectacular in Detroit's last few postseason games and his third-ever playoff series.

The Pistons will tip off in Game 3 against the Cavs at 3:00 p.m. EDT on Saturday in Rocket Arena. The game will be broadcast on NBC and Peacock.