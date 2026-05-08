Why the Pistons Are Dominating the Cavaliers Through Two Games

The Pistons are evolving, growing more mature and confident in the principles that define them as a team.

In this series, the Detroit Pistons have returned to the formula that made them dominant during the regular season, applying lessons learned from the first round early against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Through two games, Detroit has won the rebounding battle by five, the turnover margin by three, second-chance points by two and fastbreak points by 18.

May 5, 2026; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers guard James Harden (1) is defended by Detroit Pistons guard Ausar Thompson (9) in the second half during game one of the second round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images | Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

Oddly enough, the Pistons are losing the points-in-the-paint battle. But they have countered that by shooting 44 percent from 3-point range, while holding Cleveland to just 30 percent from deep, six percentage points below the Cavaliers’ regular-season average.

Beyond limiting Cleveland to 99 points per game through the first two matchups, Detroit has controlled the same margins that made it so difficult to beat during the regular season.

It has also been the clutch play of Cade Cunningham that has closed the door late in games. In Game 1, with the score tied in the fourth quarter, Cunningham’s playmaking took over. On back-to-back possessions, he collapsed the defense with paint touches that led to dunks for Jalen Duren, including a one-handed left-handed pass off a post seal for another basket.

Game 2 was a showcase in pace, control and manipulation. Cunningham finished with 12 fourth-quarter points and shot 2-for-3 from beyond the arc during the stretch. One sequence captured his impact perfectly. He locked up Donovan Mitchell in isolation, came back the other way, took Max Strus to salsa class with an off the dribble step-back 3-pointer, then stripped Strus on a corner 3-point attempt on the next defensive possession.

25-4-10-1-2 (7/14 FG, 8/8 FT) for Cade, including 12 points in the final 6 minutes



over 9 games this postseason he's averaging 30.6 PPG on 59.8% TS, 5.2 RPG, 7.4 APG, 1.0 SPG, and 0.9 BPG with a +74 total +/-



in his 15 career playoff games he's never scored fewer than 21 points — Brett Usher (@UsherNBA) May 8, 2026

After posting 25 points and 10 assists with one steal and two blocks while shooting 50 percent from the field, 50 percent from 3-point range and 100 percent from the free throw line, Cunningham became the fourth player in NBA history to score at least 20 points in each of his first 15 career playoff games. He also owns the longest streak of consecutive 20-point playoff games by a guard to begin a postseason career. And with his third playoff game of at least 25 points and 10 assists, he tied Isiah Thomas’ Pistons’ mark from 1985.

But it has not only been Cunningham. Tobias Harris added 21 points and seven rebounds, marking his seventh straight game with at least 20 points. Tobias Harris’ ability to get to his spots in the post and attack mismatches against James Harden has given the Detroit Pistons life in the halfcourt.

He was also a major reason why Evan Mobley finished with just nine points and a minus-6 rating in Game 2.

May 7, 2026; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Pistons guard Daniss Jenkins (24) celebrates a three-point basket in front of Cleveland Cavaliers guard James Harden (1) in the second half during game two of the second round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images | Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

Alongside Harris and Cade Cunningham, the third major factor has been second-year guard Daniss Jenkins. At halftime of Game 2, Cunningham had only five points and six assists, yet Detroit still led by 11. Jenkins was a major reason why.

He posted a team-high 11 points, along with four rebounds and four assists in the first half. His comfort level and execution as the lead ball-handler during non-Cunningham minutes have been critical. It has also allowed Cunningham to play off the ball and even operate as a screener, creating more versatility against Cleveland’s weaker defenders. That pressure has consistently bent the defense, opening pull-up jumpers and weak-side 3-point opportunities.

The foundation of Detroit’s success, however, has been its defense, particularly at the point of attack. Cunningham and Ausar Thompson have been relentless navigating ball screens, while Jalen Duren has done an excellent job playing at the level of the screen, taking away driving lanes and disrupting pocket passes.

May 5, 2026; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers guard Tyrese Proctor (24) and guard Ausar Thompson (9) celebrates in the second half against the Cleveland Cavaliers during game one of the second round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images | Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

Thompson’s defensive pressure has even visibly frustrated Harden, who began flailing for calls in an attempt to bait him into foul trouble. That strategy briefly worked during the second and early third quarters, forcing Thompson to the bench. Not coincidentally, the Cleveland Cavaliers found their rhythm during that stretch and cut Detroit’s 11-point lead down to four. But once Thompson returned, the Pistons regained control, winning the fourth quarter 28-22 while holding Cleveland to its second-lowest scoring quarter of the game.

As long as Detroit continues to control the margins and withstand opposing runs, it looks equipped to wear down a Cavaliers team that is turnover-prone and uncomfortable with the Pistons’ physical style. Through two games, Detroit has looked every bit like a legitimate contender.