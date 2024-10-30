Pistons' Cade Cunningham Offers Perspective on Former Mavs Player
Over the offseason, the Detroit Pistons made a handful of critical roster moves without totally turning the team over. While they wanted to keep the young and developing core together, the Pistons prioritized adding a few veterans to help with said development.
It was clear the Pistons were looking for high-volume shooters.
They got one in former Dallas Mavericks forward Tim Hardaway Jr.
Throughout his career, which started in 2013 and spanned over 700 games, Hardaway has attempted well over 4,000 threes. Since 2017, he averaged over seven threes per game in each season. During his last stop in Dallas, Hardaway knocked down 38 percent of his shots from long-range. He was a clear fit for the Pistons, playing alongside Cade Cunningham.
While it’s still early in the year, Cunningham is already seeing the benefits of having a willing high-volume three-point scorer on the floor with him. Following Monday’s matchup against the Miami Heat, Cunningham offered his early perspective on Hardaway.
“It’s great… It’s great to see, you know, for the whole group,” Cunningham told reporters. “It’s on us to get those guys shots and rhythm and get them an opportunity. These guys are some of the best shooters in the world. Just giving them the opportunity to get the ball in rhythm get space, and they’ll finish from there. It’s great for me and [Jaden Ivey], having guys out there like that that we can kick out to them. Just turn over the ball, making sure that we get them the ball on time and on target. That’s the main thing, and they’ll finish the play from there.”
Hardaway’s preseason struggles called for some criticism and panic from the Detroit base. But four games into the regular season, it’s been a different story.
Picking up starts in every outing so far, Hardaway has averaged 13 points on 44 percent shooting from the field and 49 percent from three on six attempts per game. While Hardaway’s accuracy from three hasn’t led to wins for Detroit, it will be critical to any future success they have if they can figure out their turnover issues, and late-game hiccups.
After coming up short again in Miami, the Pistons will get a chance to pick up win No. 1 of the year on Wednesday against the Philadelphia 76ers.