Pistons Guard Makes His Case for 6MOY Over Celtics Standout
Thanks to their massive turnaround this season, multiple members of the Detroit Pistons find themselves in discussion for seasonal awards. Now in the final weeks of the year, one player spoke out about his case and why he feels he’s deserving.
Over the summer, the Pistons signed Malik Beasley to a one-year deal. As one of the league’s more efficient outside shooters, he was seen as an answer to the team’s spacing issues on the offensive end. Beasley has helped in this facet, shattering any and all expectations in the process.
Beasley has bounced around the NBA for the last few years, but Detroit has arguably been his most successful stop. This season, he is averaging 16.2 PPG and shooting 42.1% from beyond the arc on nine attempts per game.
With his strong play, Beasley has worked his way into the Sixth Man of the Year conversation. He is among the favorites to take home the award along with Boston Celtics guard Payton Pritchard.
During a recent interview with Forbes, Beasley touched on the 6MOY race as the season comes to a close. He credited Pritchard for playing well for the defending champs, but laid out multiple reasons why he should win.
"Payton Pritchard has been awesome, but I still think I should be the Sixth Man of the Year,” Beasley said. ”One, because I know I’ve put in the work. Two, the numbers back it up. And three, our one-year turnaround as a team – going from winning 14 games to now being at 41 with nine games left to go."
Seeing that he’s been one of the best reserve players in the league all season, Beasley should be a lock to be a finalist for 6MOY. Only time will tell Detroit’s impressive season will get him over the hump.