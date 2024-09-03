Pistons Star Cade Cunningham Listed as All-Star Hopeful in 2025
Coming off an injury-ridden season in 2023, Cade Cunningham managed to bounce back in a big way for the Detroit Pistons. Fresh off his best year in the pros, the young guard finds himself in a promising group of the league’s top young talents.
Every year, the NBA sees new faces break through and reach All-Star status. Looking ahead to next season, the people at Bleacher Report compiled a list of players who could achieve this feat in 2025. The list included names like Victor Wembanyama and Chet Holmgren, with the Pistons lead guard also getting brought up.
Cunningham put up 22.7 points, 7.5 assists and 4.3 rebounds on a career-best 54.6 true shooting percentage last season. If he can knock down a few more self-created deep shots, it'll open up his driving game, clear passing lanes and produce the breakthrough campaign we've been wanting since Cunningham came off the board at No. 1 in 2021.
Based on his production from last season, Cunningham could certainly enter the All-Star conversation next season. Especially considering there’s a chance his numbers could improve even more in 2025. With better complementary talent around him, there is no telling what the Pistons’ offseason moves will do for his game.
Two factors that will play a big part in Cunningham’s All-Star case will be his availability and team success. If he’s in the lineup every night and Detroit looks like they’re trending upward, he’ll have a good argument as the team’s No. 1 option.
Looking at the Eastern Conference, Cunningham has a handful of guards he’ll be competing for a spot with. That said, with his all-around production on the offensive end, it’s not out of the realm of possibility he makes this sort of leap in the near future.