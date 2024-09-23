Workout Footage of Former Detroit Pistons First-Rounder Emerges
Throughout their rebuild, the Detroit Pistons have taken a flier on a wide range of prsopects with their lottery picks. While most of them remain on the roster, the front office decided to part ways with one of them at the end of last season.
Before the Pistons selected Cade Cunningham first overall in 2021, they drafted Killian Hayes as a potential guard of the future for the franchise. The French prospect showed some flashes at the NBA level, but was never consistent enough to live up to being a top ten pick.
In the coming years, Detroit would continue to combine guard prospects to possibly pair with Cunningham. Most recently, Jaden Ivey and Marcus Sasser. With all these players needing playing time, Detroit's front office had some tough decisions to make. The Pistons ended up making Hayes available in trade talks last season, but no market ever surfaced. Following the deadline, the young guard was waived and free to hit the open market.
Hayes would go the rest of the season without a home in the NBA, but things would turn around for him in free agency. After embracing a rebuild following the Mikal Bridges trade, the Brooklyn Nets decided to take a flier on the former lottery pick.
Still a few weeks away from the start of training camp, Hayes is already gearing up for his new situation. Workout footage surfaced on social media this week with him donning Nets gear.
Still only 23-years-old, Hayes still has time to develop in the NBA. If he can hang around with the Nets, he should be able to see extended minutes at point guard. In the 42 games he played with the Pistons last season, Hayes averaged 6.9 PPG, 2.8 RPG, and 4.9 APG on 41/30/66 shooting splits.