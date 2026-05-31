Chet Holmgren’s Western Conference Finals Performance Was Worse Than You Think

Chet Holmgren wilted in Game 7 of the Western Conference finals. His deficiencies were on full display as the Thunder fell to Victor Wembanyama and the Spurs 111–103. He had an extremely bad night in the series finale, but a look at the numbers shows just how bad he was throughout the entire seven-game stint. While Wembanyama rose, Holmgren fell.

We’ve all seen Holmgren’s disastrous Game 7 line. In 33 minutes, he was 1-for-2 from the field, 2-for-4 from the free-throw line and had four rebounds, no assists, two blocks, two steals and two turnovers. His four points were the fewest he has scored in a game since Game 6 of the NBA Finals last season. That total came in 24 minutes of playing time as the Pacers topped Oklahoma City 108–91.

The numbers for that game get even crazier the deeper you dig. Holmgren didn’t attempt a shot during the entire second half. He made two free throws with 1:17 remaining in the first half. Those were the last shots he took.

Before that, the 24-year-old missed two free throws with 5:30 to go before the break. Holmgren's final shot from the field was a missed floater with 9:30 left in the first quarter. He didn't attempt a shot over the final 45:30 of the game. His only make of the contest was an 11-foot stepback jumper with 10:41 remaining in the first.

The fact that Holmgren attempted two field goals with his team facing elimination was legitimately shocking. His fewest attempts during the 2025–26 season were four, which came on January 13 against, you guessed it, the Spurs. The last time he attempted two or fewer field goals in a game was on March 27, 2024, against the Rockets. It was his rookie season, and he went 0–for–2 that night and fouled out in 18 minutes. There were 795 days between that game and Saturday’s loss.

After the game, Holmgred admitted there were chances to get more shots up.

Chet Holmgren reflects on his struggles in the Spurs series: “I feel like there were definitely opportunities to get more attempts up that I didn't in the moment. That's an area to improve.” pic.twitter.com/P4eSvw1HzO — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) May 31, 2026

It wasn’t just Game 7 where Holmgren failed to perform. The entire series was a mess for the former No. 2 pick.

During the regular season, Holmgren averaged 17.1 points, 8.9 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 1.9 blocks in 28.9 minutes per game. He shot 55.7% from the field and 36.2% from three-point range. He fell far below those numbers during the conference finals. Against the Spurs, Holmgren averaged 10.7 points, 7.1 rebounds, 1.0 assists and 1.1 blocks in 29.9 minutes per game. He shot 51.0% from the field and 27.3% from three-point range. His numbers were down across the board.

For a closer comparison, during his team’s four-game sweep of the Lakers in the previous series, Holmgren put up great numbers. He average 20.0 points, 9.8 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 1.5 blocks and 1.5 steals in 32.5 minutes per game. He shot 60.8% from the field and 38.5% from beyond the arc. He was a different player against the Spurs.

Holmgren was especially bad in the games the Thunder lost. You already know his line from Game 7, but here are his other performances in OKC’s losses.

Game 1: In 41 minutes, Holmgren had eight points, eight rebounds, two blocks and one steal. He was 2-for-7 from the field, 2-for-4 from deep and 2-for-2 from the line.

Game 4: Holmgren played 26 minutes, scored 10 points, had nine rebounds, two assists and one block. He was 3-for-8 from the field, 0-for-1 from three-point range and 4-for-6 from the free throw line

Game 6: In 24 minutes, he had 10 points, 11 rebounds, one assists, two blocks and a steal while going 4-for-8 from the field, 0-for-1 from beyon the arc and 2-for-2 from the line.

Overall in the four losses, Holmgren averaged 8.0 points, 8.0 rebounds, 0.8 assists and 1.8 blocks in 31.0 minutes per game. He shot 40.0% from the field and 33.3% from three-point range.

It was a shocking series from one of Oklahoma City’s key pieces.

Chet Holmgren’s contract

Chet Holmgren was an All-NBA performer in 2025–26 after helping the Thunder to a championship last season, but he struggled mightily against the Spurs. | Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

Holmgren’s struggles against the Spurs are a thorny issue for the Thunder. San Antonio and Oklahoma City are positioned to dominate the Western Conference for the foreseeable future, and the latter is tied to Holmgren long-term for a lot of money. He’ll begin a five-year, $239.25 million contract next season that will run through the 2030–31 campaign. He's set to make $54.45 million in the final year of the deal.

This piece isn’t meant to bury Holmgren. He’s only 24 and far from his prime years. That said, the Thunder have invested heavily in him and will expect him to step up in big games moving forward. His issues likely wouldn’t have been as glaring had Jalen Williams been healthy, but there’s no guarantee OKC will remain injury-free moving forward.

After getting a max rookie extension, Holmgren needs to play at an All-Star level to be worth it for the Thunder. He didn’t do that in the conference finals, and his team is headed home as a result.

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