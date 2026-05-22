Every Celebrity We Spotted at Madison Square Garden for Knicks-Cavaliers Game 2
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The stars were out Thursday night in New York City.
Two days after the Knicks pulled off a miraculous 22-point fourth-quarter comeback in Game 1 to start the Eastern Conference finals with a 115–104 victory, Jalen Brunson & Co. were back at it in Game 2 at Madison Square Garden.
In Game 2, Brunson was surrounded by his typical supporting cast at home. Sure, that list features teammates Josh Hart, Mikal Bridges and Karl-Anthony Towns, but it also includes the notable stars watching the game from their courtside seats on celebrity row.
Here’s a look at the celebrities who were attending the game Thursday night:
Timothée Chalamet
The Dune and Marty Supreme star is back at Madison Square Garden for Game 2, this time rocking some UGG boots. Somewhere, Tom Brady is smiling.
Mariska Hargitay
Olivia Benson is in the building, folks.
Jason Bateman
When he’s not recording an episode of the SmartLess podcast or rooting on the Dodgers in Los Angeles, Bateman pulls up to the occasional hoops game. He sat next to Jason Sudeikis in Game 2. Hopefully they weren’t talking about their bosses ...
Jason Sudeikis
That’s right, Ted Lasso enjoys some hoops, too.
Ben Stiller
If you’re not a celebrity and wondering what courtside seats look like in a playoff game at Madison Square Garden, Stiller—one of the most passionate Knicks fans among the celebrities—has you covered on social media.
Tracy Morgan
Does Tracy Morgan have a key to the Knicks’ team store? He just might.
CC Sabathia
Yankees royalty is in the house. Sabathia (wearing the blue jacket and white Knicks hat in the photo above) is a fun follow on social media during Knicks games, too.
John Calipari
The Arkansas men’s basketball coach is at Madison Square Garden to watch a couple of his former players at Kentucky—the Knicks’ Karl-Anthony Towns and the Cavs’ Olivier Sarr (although the latter isn’t eligible for the postseason as a two-way player).
Rick Pitino
Pitino is no stranger to Madison Square Garden as the head coach at St. John’s.
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Tom Dierberger is the Deputy News Director at Sports Illustrated. He joined SI in November 2023 after stints at FOX Sports, Bally Sports and NBC Sports. Dierberger has a bachelor’s in communication from St. John’s University. In his spare time, he can be seen throwing out his arm while playing fetch with his dog, Walter B. Boy.