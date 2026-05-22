Every Celebrity We Spotted at Madison Square Garden for Knicks-Cavaliers Game 2

The stars were out Thursday night in New York City.

Two days after the Knicks pulled off a miraculous 22-point fourth-quarter comeback in Game 1 to start the Eastern Conference finals with a 115–104 victory, Jalen Brunson & Co. were back at it in Game 2 at Madison Square Garden.

In Game 2, Brunson was surrounded by his typical supporting cast at home. Sure, that list features teammates Josh Hart, Mikal Bridges and Karl-Anthony Towns, but it also includes the notable stars watching the game from their courtside seats on celebrity row.

Here’s a look at the celebrities who were attending the game Thursday night:

Timothée Chalamet

Just like he was in Game 1, Chalamet was rooting on the Knicks from his courtside seat. | Sarah Stier/Getty Images

The Dune and Marty Supreme star is back at Madison Square Garden for Game 2, this time rocking some UGG boots. Somewhere, Tom Brady is smiling.

Mariska Hargitay

Captain knows ball 🫡 pic.twitter.com/KVrqp51M4w — NEW YORK KNICKS (@nyknicks) May 22, 2026

Olivia Benson is in the building, folks.

Jason Bateman

Bateman and Jason Sudeikis sat next to each other at Game 2 on Thursday night. | Brian Babineau/NBAE via Getty Images

When he’s not recording an episode of the SmartLess podcast or rooting on the Dodgers in Los Angeles, Bateman pulls up to the occasional hoops game. He sat next to Jason Sudeikis in Game 2. Hopefully they weren’t talking about their bosses ...

Jason Sudeikis

That’s right, Ted Lasso enjoys some hoops, too.

Jason Bateman and Jason Sudeikis are courtside for Knicks vs Cavaliers Game 2 and I've never had more fomo 😂 pic.twitter.com/ue8kYrHHSc — Page Six (@PageSix) May 22, 2026

Ben Stiller

Stiller cheers on the Knicks in Game 2. | Brian Babineau/NBAE via Getty Images

If you’re not a celebrity and wondering what courtside seats look like in a playoff game at Madison Square Garden, Stiller—one of the most passionate Knicks fans among the celebrities—has you covered on social media.

Brunson starting to cook pic.twitter.com/YmZKjwmGLZ — Ben Stiller (@BenStiller) May 22, 2026

Tracy Morgan

Morgan has been a mainstay at Madison Square Garden for years. | David L. Nemec/NBAE via Getty Images

Does Tracy Morgan have a key to the Knicks’ team store? He just might.

CC Sabathia

Sabathia pitched for the Yankees from 2009 to ’19. | Sarah Stier/Getty Images

Yankees royalty is in the house. Sabathia (wearing the blue jacket and white Knicks hat in the photo above) is a fun follow on social media during Knicks games, too.

Everybody is better than Jalen Brunson til it’s time to be better than Jalen Brunson…



LFG @nyknicks!!! — CC Sabathia (@CC_Sabathia) May 5, 2026

John Calipari

The Arkansas men’s basketball coach is at Madison Square Garden to watch a couple of his former players at Kentucky—the Knicks’ Karl-Anthony Towns and the Cavs’ Olivier Sarr (although the latter isn’t eligible for the postseason as a two-way player).

Having a ball watching the game with the @nyknicks alum! pic.twitter.com/WPoUipVs6N — John Calipari (@CoachCalArk) May 22, 2026

Rick Pitino

Pitino is no stranger to Madison Square Garden as the head coach at St. John’s.

Rick Pitino is at MSG for Knicks-Cavs Game 2. 🏀 pic.twitter.com/rfj5VSK7N1 — New York Post Sports (@nypostsports) May 22, 2026

More NBA from Sports Illustrated