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Every Celebrity We Spotted at Madison Square Garden for Knicks-Cavaliers Game 2

Timothée Chalamet, Jason Bateman and many more celebrities were out supporting the Knicks on Thursday night.
Tom Dierberger|
Chalamet was in attendance for Game 2 of the Eastern Conference finals on Thursday night.
Chalamet was in attendance for Game 2 of the Eastern Conference finals on Thursday night. | Sarah Stier/Getty Images

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New York KnicksCleveland Cavaliers

The stars were out Thursday night in New York City.

Two days after the Knicks pulled off a miraculous 22-point fourth-quarter comeback in Game 1 to start the Eastern Conference finals with a 115–104 victory, Jalen Brunson & Co. were back at it in Game 2 at Madison Square Garden.

In Game 2, Brunson was surrounded by his typical supporting cast at home. Sure, that list features teammates Josh Hart, Mikal Bridges and Karl-Anthony Towns, but it also includes the notable stars watching the game from their courtside seats on celebrity row.

Here’s a look at the celebrities who were attending the game Thursday night:

Timothée Chalamet

Timothee Chalamet
Just like he was in Game 1, Chalamet was rooting on the Knicks from his courtside seat. | Sarah Stier/Getty Images

The Dune and Marty Supreme star is back at Madison Square Garden for Game 2, this time rocking some UGG boots. Somewhere, Tom Brady is smiling.

Mariska Hargitay

Olivia Benson is in the building, folks.

Jason Bateman

Jason Bateman and Jason Sudeikis
Bateman and Jason Sudeikis sat next to each other at Game 2 on Thursday night. | Brian Babineau/NBAE via Getty Images

When he’s not recording an episode of the SmartLess podcast or rooting on the Dodgers in Los Angeles, Bateman pulls up to the occasional hoops game. He sat next to Jason Sudeikis in Game 2. Hopefully they weren’t talking about their bosses ...

Jason Sudeikis

That’s right, Ted Lasso enjoys some hoops, too.

Ben Stiller

Ben Stiller
Stiller cheers on the Knicks in Game 2. | Brian Babineau/NBAE via Getty Images

If you’re not a celebrity and wondering what courtside seats look like in a playoff game at Madison Square Garden, Stiller—one of the most passionate Knicks fans among the celebrities—has you covered on social media.

Tracy Morgan

Tracy Morgan
Morgan has been a mainstay at Madison Square Garden for years. | David L. Nemec/NBAE via Getty Images

Does Tracy Morgan have a key to the Knicks’ team store? He just might.

CC Sabathia

CC Sabathia
Sabathia pitched for the Yankees from 2009 to ’19. | Sarah Stier/Getty Images

Yankees royalty is in the house. Sabathia (wearing the blue jacket and white Knicks hat in the photo above) is a fun follow on social media during Knicks games, too.

John Calipari

The Arkansas men’s basketball coach is at Madison Square Garden to watch a couple of his former players at Kentucky—the Knicks’ Karl-Anthony Towns and the Cavs’ Olivier Sarr (although the latter isn’t eligible for the postseason as a two-way player).

Rick Pitino

Pitino is no stranger to Madison Square Garden as the head coach at St. John’s.

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Tom Dierberger
TOM DIERBERGER

Tom Dierberger is the Deputy News Director at Sports Illustrated. He joined SI in November 2023 after stints at FOX Sports, Bally Sports and NBC Sports. Dierberger has a bachelor’s in communication from St. John’s University. In his spare time, he can be seen throwing out his arm while playing fetch with his dog, Walter B. Boy.

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