NBA Playoffs Scores, Live Updates: Cavaliers Look to Take Commanding Series Lead Over Raptors in Game 2

We’re fully in the swing of the NBA playoffs now. Each of the eight first-round series are one game in, and so far things have been pretty one-sided. Monday brings us a trio of Game 2s, with Cavaliers vs. Raptors going live at 7 p.m. ET, followed by Knicks-Hawks and Nuggets-Timberwolves.

So far, the higher seeds have dominated this first round, including Cleveland, New York and Denver. Seven of the eight home teams won their Game 1 matchups, with the East’s top-seed, the Pistons, as the only to lose in a Sunday upset at the hands of the Magic. Most of those games were well in hand, as well, with all seven home victors covering the spread in their games.

Sports Illustrated will be going live for Monday’s trio of NBA playoff games, bringing you the latest scores, updates and insights all night. Scroll down for the full schedule and brief recaps of Game 1 from each series.

NBA playoffs scores, live updates and highlights from Cavaliers vs. Raptors

Monday NBA playoffs schedule, previews and Game 1 recaps

Jamal Murray got off to a hot start in the Nuggets’ Game 1 win over the Timberwolves in the first round of the 2026 playoffs. | Christopher Hanewinckel-Imagn Images

Cavaliers (1–0) vs. Raptors

Game time: 7 p.m. ET

Where to watch: Peacock/NBC Sports Network

This series was billed as a showdown between one of the NBA’s best offenses and defenses. In Game 1, the offense came out on top. The Cavs, led by Donovan Mitchell’s 32 points, torched the Raptors defense, knocking down 54% of their shots from the floor and 16-of-32 threes in a 126–113 victory. Toronto will need more from players like Brandon Ingram, who was held to 17 points and took just nine shots from the field, if it hopes to even up the series.

Knicks (1–0) vs. Hawks

Game time: 8 p.m. ET

Where to watch: NBC/Peacock

The Knicks weren’t the most consistent team throughout the back half of the season, while the Hawks thrived after trading away Trae Young and regearing the roster around Jalen Johnson. And yet, in Game 1, New York looked like the NBA title contender that it aspires to be while Atlanta looked like the young team still finding its way. Jalen Brunson led the Knicks with 28 points in a 113–102 victory at MSG, while Johnson and Nickeil Alexander-Walker shot just 14-for-36. They'll need to put together a more efficient offensive outing against a deep, athletic Knicks roster should they hope to swing this series in their favor.

Nuggets (1–0) vs. Timberwolves

Game time: 10:30 p.m. ET

Where to watch: NBC/Peacock

On paper, this could be the best matchup of the entire first round. And, despite a relatively lopsided 116–105 finish, it might have been the best Game 1. Anthony Edwards and the Timberwolves came out of the gates hot, but Jamal Murray kept Denver afloat in the first half. After a quiet start, Nikola Jokić came alive late, putting together an efficient 25/13/11 triple-double to power the Nuggets to a strong finish. The Timberwolves showed they can take advantage of a questionable Denver defense and limit Jokić, at least a bit. They’ll need more of both for a full 48 minutes to steal a road win on Monday.

More NBA Playoffs From Sports Illustrated

Listen to SI’s NBA podcast, Open Floor, below or on Apple and Spotify. Watch the show on SI’s YouTube channel.