NBA Playoffs Burning Questions: Can the Hawks Become This Year’s Pacers?

Midway through the first round of the NBA playoffs, each series has begun to take shape. Some as expected, some not so much. In certain cases, specific teams have left us with more questions than answers.

On one hand, LeBron James has the Lakers out to a dominant start to the postseason, all without Luka Dončić and Austin Reaves. Los Angeles has a 3–0 lead on Houston, which has been without Kevin Durant for two games already. The Hawks have been a pleasant surprise, currently with a 2–1 lead on the Knicks, as Atlanta looks to prove it’s ready to contend immediately in the post-Trae Young era.

For the not-so-good starts, the Nuggets are in serious trouble against the Timberwolves after Denver was completely dominated in Game 3 to fall behind 2–1 in the series. The 76ers have put up a stronger fight than expected against the Celtics, but you have to wonder whether Tyrese Maxey has enough support to help Philadelphia punch back without Joel Embiid. And Victor Wembanyama’s concussion has thrown a big wrench into the Spurs-Trail Blazers series.

As the first round chugs along, here’s the biggest question remaining for each series, updated as each Game 3 is finished:

Lakers-Rockets: Can the Lakers survive another series without Luka?

LeBron James has carried the Lakers without Luka Dončić and Austin Reaves | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

The Lakers lead the Rockets 3-0, thanks largely to the continued brilliance of LeBron James and Luke Kennard’s shooting—though it escaped him in Game 3. Kevin Durant’s injury woes have helped L.A., but with Dončić and Austin Reaves out, Houston should be firmly in control of the series. James and Co. have simply outplayed their opponents. That won’t keep up.

If the Lakers can get past the Rockets, they’ll likely have to face the Thunder, and they won’t have a chance without Dončić and Reaves healthy. The latter appears close to returning from an oblique strain, but the former remains on the shelf with no timetable for return.

While James has shown he can still stuff the stat sheet in the postseason, he’s 41 and needs help shouldering the load. If Dončić can’t return soon, L.A. won’t be around long.

Verdict: There’s no chance the Lakers get out of the second round without Dončić. – Phillips

Nuggets-Timberwolves: Does Nikola Jokić have an answer for Rudy Gobert?

The Timberwolves lead the Nuggets 2–1 in the first round | Bruce Kluckhohn-Imagn Images



Nikola Jokić has had a forgettable series against the Timberwolves so far, as Minnesota leads 2-1. The three-time NBA MVP has been largely locked down by Rudy Gobert, who has taken his Defensive Player of the Year snub pretty hard. It is the shakiest Jokić has looked in the past six seasons.

Through three games, he is averaging 25.3 points, 14.3 rebounds, and 7.3 assists, but is only shooting 40.0% from the field and 20.8% from three-point range. That’s down significantly from his 56.9% field goal percentage and 38.0% three-point percentage during the regular season. In Game 3, Jokić missed 19 of the 26 shots he took. That followed a Game 2 performance in which he was 1-for-8 with Gobert guarding him. It looks like one of the best centers of all time has found his kryptonite.

Jokić has such a lengthy track record of success in the league and is still at the top of his game. He led the NBA in PER this season at 32.35, which was the second-highest mark in history. The top number is 32.85, which was set by, you guessed it, Jokić during the 2021-22 season. It would be shocking if he went out like this.

Verdict: He’ll find one. Jokić is one of the best players of his generation, and he is still in his prime. Gobert is an all-time defender, but I’d bet heavily on Joker figuring this out at some point. – Phillips

Cavaliers-Raptors: Can Brandon Ingram bounce back enough to swing the series in Toronto’s favor?

Brandon Ingram has struggled thus far against the Cavs | John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images

Ingram has had a rough go of it to start the postseason. He’s averaged 12 points per night over the first three games of the series with Cleveland, which includes a seven-point night where he went 3-for-15 from the field in a Game 2 loss. The Raptors made it a series in Game 3 with a 126–104 win as the home team has held serve thus far, but Ingram scored just 12 points and only took nine shots in the victory.

Simply put, Ingram hasn’t been a factor yet, which is an issue as Toronto is without Immanuel Quickley for the rest of the series. Scottie Barnes and RJ Barrett have led the way as both scored 33 points apiece in the Game 3 win on Thursday. Rookie forward Collin Murray-Boyles has been good too, but the Raptors could certainly use Ingram’s 21.5 points per game from the regular season to have a real shot at eliminating the Cavaliers.

Verdict: Yes, if Ingram can be more aggressive. He led the Raptors in scoring this year while taking 16.7 shots a night and putting up 4.6 three-point attempts. He already has two games this series where he’s only taken nine shots, which isn’t a winning recipe for the Raptors even if Barnes and Barrett continue to shine. Either way, however, it will be difficult for Toronto to get past Cleveland. – Silverman

Hawks-Knicks: Can the Hawks legitimately turn into this year’s version of the Pacers?

CJ McCollum has starred for the Hawks over the postseason | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

The Hawks are out to a 2–1 lead on the Knicks in their first-round series. While Atlanta’s early success may be a surprise if you look at the Eastern Conference standings, the Hawks were one of the NBA’s best teams after the All-Star break and appeared to be one of the biggest upset candidates entering the playoffs.

So far, so good through three games. Veteran guard CJ McCollum, who was acquired ahead of the trade deadline in the Trae Young deal, has starred over the first three games of the series. He turned into Madison Square Garden’s newest villain in Atlanta’s Game 2 win. He’s averaged 27 points per game thus far as he’s provided some much-needed scoring alongside young star Jalen Johnson and newly minted Most Improved Player Nickeil Alexander-Walker. A little Tyrese Haliburton-esque as the Hawks hope to play spoiler to the Knicks like last year’s Pacers.

Atlanta’s early postseason success isn’t much of a surprise. The Hawks posted the second-best defensive rating and the fourth-best net rating across the NBA following the All-Star break. They looked solid without Young all year and McCollum’s arrival coupled with the continued emergence of Johnson and Alexander-Walker makes the Hawks a true postseason threat.

Verdict: Yes, the Hawks could make a run through the Eastern Conference. A win over the Knicks would pit Atlanta against the winner of the Celtics-76ers series. On the other side of the Eastern Conference, the Cavaliers and top-seeded Pistons are Finals threats, but each contender in the East has shown its flaws to start the playoffs which makes the conference wide open for a team like the Hawks. – Silverman

Celtics-76ers: Does rookie guard VJ Edgecombe need to be the Sixers’ x-factor?

VJ Edgecombe had 30 points in the Game 2 win over the Celtics | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Philadelphia’s offense is always centered around Maxey, but especially so without Embiid.

Although it’s a small sample size, the 76ers’ sole win thus far came in a 30-point, 10-rebound performance from standout rookie VJ Edgecombe. The No. 3 pick in last summer’s draft averaged 16.0 points per game in his rookie season and has cemented himself as half of the franchise’s backcourt of the future alongside Maxey.

In Philadelphia’s two losses to Boston this series, Edgecombe was inefficient from the field. Paul George has been solid, but he hasn’t provided the scoring pop needed as a true No. 2 to Maxey. Other supporting cast members Kelly Oubre Jr. and Andre Drummond have contributed, but the biggest question that faces Philly for the rest of the series is who can be Robin to Maxey’s Batman.

Verdict: Edgecombe doesn’t need to go off each night, but it certainly helps while Embiid remains on the shelf. You can’t expect a rookie to pop each game, so Oubre, George and Co. have a lot on their shoulders while Embiid’s status remains up in the air. – Silverman

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