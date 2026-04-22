How Long Victor Wembanyama Could Be Out With Concussion Based on NBA Protocol, Past Cases

The Spurs lost Victor Wembanyama to a concussion on Tuesday night and then they lost Game 2 to the Trail Blazers. Now their concerns extend well past a series which is now tied 1-1 because they must weigh it against the longterm health of their star and the organization.

Wembanyama, by rule, must sit out at least 48 hours after entering the concussion protocol. With the series shifting to Portland on Friday there are three days between Game 2 and Game 3, which means he could play if he is cleared. But does San Antonio really want to put him on an airplane and rush him back even if he's feeling better in a couple days?

Letting him stay home while the team tries to win a game or two on the road seems like it would be the best decision for Wembanyama in both the short and long term and at the very least, the best interest of the franchise.

Here's how the rest of the series looks right now:

Spurs Remaining First Round Schedule

Location Date Days Away Game 3 Portland Friday, 4/24 3 Game 4 Portland Sunday, 4/26 5 Game 5 San Antonio Tuesday, 4/28 7 Game 6* Portland Thursday, 4/30 9 Game 7* San Antonio Saturday, 5/2 11

*if necessary

Past NBA Concussions

The most high-profile concussion in recent NBA history has to belong to Klay Thompson. During the 2015 playoffs he took a knee to the head from Trevor Ariza and had to leave Game 5 against the Rockets. Thompson was allowed to return to the game, but suffered symptoms, including dizziness and vomiting later that night. He missed two days of practice but was back for the first game of the NBA Finals eight days later.

Justise Winslow suffered a concussion while with the Miami Heat and missed nine games over a three week stretch in 2019. Donovan Mitchell missed more than two weeks when he suffered a concussion during the '22-'23 season. Jarrett Allen missed eight games with a concussion during the '21-'22 season.

Looking at how the Spurs handle concussions, both Jakob Poeltl and Jock Landale suffered concussions in the same game on Feb. 1 during the 2021-22 season. Landale returned to the court on Feb. 9 after missing two games. Poeltl, on the other hand, missed only one game before suiting up three days after suffering the concussion and played 32 minutes.

So when will Wemby return?

Every concussion is different, but there was no question Wemby suffered a head trauma in Game 2. He didn't try to shake it off and keep playing. Fans saw his chin bounce off the court and then he laid motionless for a moment before holding his head. He had trouble standing up at first and then ran straight to the locker room. Being cleared to return in as little time as possible would be unbelievable, but not in a good way.

The Spurs would be smart to be cautious, which should mean we won't see the Defensive Player of the Year for at least a couple games. In an ideal world the team could take care of the Blazers without Wembanyama and allow him to rest before a second round series against the Nuggets or Timberwolves, who seem destined to go seven games like they did in the 2024 playoffs.

Nearly two weeks between games seems like the amount of time most football players take off after suffering a concussion. It would seem like a lifetime for Wembanyama, but it might be the right thing to do.

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