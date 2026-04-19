NBA Playoffs Scores, Live Updates: Celtics vs. 76ers Begins Second Day of First Round Games

Welcome to Day 2 of the NBA playoffs. Another four series are set to begin today, beginning with Celtics vs. 76ers, followed by Thunder vs. Suns, Pistons vs. Magic and Spurs vs. Trail Blazers.

Sunday’s slate features the top two teams in each conference. In the East, Boston was expected to take a step back this year with Jayson Tatum sidelined, but Jaylen Brown took a leap to fringe MVP candidacy, not only keeping the Celtics afloat but thriving. Tatum returned ahead of schedule from the torn Achilles he suffered in the playoffs last year, and Boston looks like a championship contender once again. The Pistons took a massive leap after breaking into the playoffs last year, and are the No. 1 seed in the conference.

Out West, the Thunder are gunning for a second consecutive title and have the look of a bourgeoning dynasty, though the Spurs have proven to be an effective foil to them this year. Check back here all day long for live updates, highlights and insights from all four games from Sports Illustrated’s NBA staff, and scroll down for today’s full schedule, broadcast info and previews of today’s games as well as a quick recap of yesterday’s slate.

Live NBA playoff updates, scores, highlights from Celtics vs. 76ers

Sunday NBA playoffs schedule, game previews

Spurs center Victor Wembanyama makes his playoff debut Sunday against the Trail Blazers. | Daniel Dunn-Imagn Images

Celtics vs. 76ers, Game 1

Time: 1 p.m. ET

Where to watch: ABC

After weathering the storm of Tatum’s Achilles injury, Boston is one the most healthy team in the NBA entering the first round of the playoffs. The 76ers, meanwhile, are still awaiting the return of Joel Embiid after his recent emergency appendectomy. If they get him back and anywhere close to his ceiling, he is a matchup nightmare for most other big men. Without him, it is hard to see Maxey and VJ Edgecombe taking down the Celtics on their own.

Thunder vs. Suns, Game 1

Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

Where to watch: ABC

Phoenix impressed in its play-in tournament win over the Warriors, but Oklahoma City presents a massive challenge. The Suns did take two of their five games against the Thunder this season, but one of those was in the regular season finale earlier this month, with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Chet Holmgren and Jalen Williams on the bench.

Pistons vs. Magic, Game 1

Time: 6:30 p.m. ET

Where to watch: NBC/Peacock

Orlando entered the season with high hopes, but dealt with injury throughout the season and never quite reached what many expected their potential to be. That continued into the play-in tournament, when the Magic were handled by the 76ers, but they followed it up with an impressive blowout of the Hornets to clinch the No. 8 seed. These two split the regular season series 2–2 (Cade Cunningham missed the second loss for Detroit), but the Pistons seemed to be rounding back into form after Cunningham’s return from injury and are the No. 1 seed for a reason,.

Spurs vs. Trail Blazers, Game 1

Time: 9 p.m. ET

Where to watch: NBC/Peacock

Finally, Wemby is in the playoffs ... and San Antonio is gunning for the NBA title right now. The Spurs have been one of the league’s best teams all season, though the intensity will get dialed up in the postseason, and we may need to see even more from Victor Wembanyama, who played less than 30 minutes per game this season, to make the long run to the Finals. The Trail Blazers were impressive in the play-in win over Phoenix, and Deni Avdija is emerging as a real star. This one could be more fun than it looks on paper.

Saturday’s NBA playoff scores

LeBron James played alongside son Bronny James in the Lakers’ Game 1 win over the Rockets on Saturday. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Cavaliers 126, Raptors 113 (Game 1)

Donovan Mitchell exploded for 32 points, while Max Strus scored 24 off the bench. Cleveland’s offense thoroughly outplayed Toronto’s vaunted defense in Game 1.

Nuggets 116, Timberwolves 105 (Game 1)

Anthony Edwards and Minnesota started fast, but ultimately this came down to Jamal Murray early and Nikola Jokić late. Denver’s powerhouse pair combined for 55 points, while Jokić woke up from a quiet start to post a 25/13/11 triple-double.

Knicks 113, Hawks 102 (Game 1)

The pressure is on for New York to compete for a title, and the Knicks passed the first test on Saturday. Jalen Brunson was on fire to start the win over the Hawks, while Karl-Anthony Towns impressed with an efficient 25 points on 13 field goal attempts, adding eight rebounds and three blocks.

Lakers 107, Rockets 98 (Game 1)

Much has been made of Los Angeles’s injuries to Luka Dončić and Austin Reaves, but Houston, which can be offensively challenged at times, lost Kevin Durant ahead of Game 1. No Rockets player broke 20 points and as a team, they shot 38% from the field and 33% from three. LeBron James kept the Lakers offense humming with 19 points, 13 assists and eight rebounds, but it was Luke Kennard who provided the most firepower, scoring 27 on 9-of-13 shooting (and a perfect 5-for-5 from three). L.A. shot an impressive 61% from the field and 53% from three.

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