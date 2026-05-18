Two NBA Players Received Exactly One Vote for 2025–26 MVP Award—Full Results
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The 2025–26 NBA MVP voting results are in.
As it was reported earlier Sunday morning, Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander won his second consecutive MVP award. He received 83 first-place votes—73 more than Nuggets superstar Nikola Jokić, who finished in second place—and 939 voting points overall to run away with his second MVP award in as many years.
Following Gilgeous-Alexander in the voting results were Jokić (634 voting points), Victor Wembanyama (569), Luka Dončić (250), Cade Cunningham (117) and Jaylen Brown (89). But two more players found their way in the 2025-26 MVP race (well, at least on the chart) with exactly one fifth-place vote apiece.
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Sneaking on there with one voting point was Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard and Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell. Here are the full results from the NBA’s global panel of 100 voters:
2025-26 NBA MVP voting—full results
PLAYER
1ST
2ND
3RD
4TH
5TH
TOTAL
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, OKC
83
13
3
1
0
939
Nikola Jokić, DEN
10
48
37
4
1
634
Victor Wembanyama, SAS
5
36
47
10
2
569
Luka Dončić, LAL
0
1
8
60
23
250
Cade Cunningham, DET
2
1
3
11
42
117
Jaylen Brown, BOS
0
1
2
14
30
89
Kawhi Leonard, LAC
0
0
0
0
1
1
Donovan Mitchell, CLE
0
0
0
0
1
1
Leonard, in his seventh season with the Clippers since signing there in 2019, averaged a career-high 27.9 points in 65 games—just enough to qualify for the MVP award based on the NBA’s 65-game minimum. He put up a career-high 6.8 attempts per game from three-point range and drained them at a 38.7% clip while leading Los Angeles to a 42–40 record and play-in tournament appearance.
Mitchell tied Leonard for sixth on the NBA’s scoring leaderboard this season, averaging 27.9 per game to go along with 5.7 assists and 4.5 rebounds. He shot a career-best 57.7% inside the perimeter and scored 30+ points in 34 games.
Other notable outliers in the 2025-26 MVP voting results:
- SGA received three third-place votes and one fourth-place vote. When he won the MVP award last season, he only saw first- and second-place votes and tallied 913 total points.
- Despite the late-season push, Dončić didn’t receive a single first-place vote for MVP.
- Cade Cunningham finished behind Dončić in MVP voting but saw two first-place votes.
- Jokić and SGA have now finished No. 1 and No. 2 in MVP voting for three consecutive seasons.
Jokić won the 2023-24 MVP before finishing runner-up to SGA the last two campaigns. Jokić has finished first or second in MVP voting every year since 2020-21.
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Tom Dierberger is the Deputy News Director at Sports Illustrated. He joined SI in November 2023 after stints at FOX Sports, Bally Sports and NBC Sports. Dierberger has a bachelor’s in communication from St. John’s University. In his spare time, he can be seen throwing out his arm while playing fetch with his dog, Walter B. Boy.