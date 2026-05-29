Victor Wembanyama Credits ‘Desperation’ as Spurs Force Decisive Game 7 vs. Thunder

Around an hour after San Antonio’s 118–91 Game 6 win over Oklahoma City in the Western Conference finals, Victor Wembanyama arrived at the postgame news conference, a sweat-soaked black undershirt still clinging to his chest. In Game 5, Wembanyama was among the Spurs who struggled to match the Thunder’s force. Facing elimination, Wembanyama delivered: 28 points in 29 minutes, adding 10 rebounds and three blocks.

“I would say his overall activity [was different],” said Spurs coach Mitch Johnson. “And that probably from my perspective was just from his will and intent on leaving his imprints on the game.”

Added Wembanyama, “I think we were consistent and we did what we needed to do.”

After declining to speak to reporters after the Spurs’ Game 5 loss, Wembanyama didn’t have much to say following Thursday’s season-salvaging win. He said the Spurs were more consistent in Game 6. “Trusted the game, trusted the basketball gods,” said Wembanyama. He said the effort was “great.” He praised the Spurs’ second unit, which contributed 46 points.

Said Wembanyama, “We played together, we passed the ball and trusted the game plan, as always.”

Fortunately for San Antonio, Wembanyama’s play did plenty of talking. He racked up 11 points in the first quarter, finishing 4 of 6 from the floor, including 3 of 4 from three-point range. He added 11 more in the second. He anchored a defense that held Oklahoma City to 37.2% from the floor and just 25% from three.

“He’s not always perfect and you got to help him at times, obviously,” Johnson said. “He’s 22 years old, but his passion and desire for being right where he is and at the forefront of it all and to take the responsibility and the role and the burden of what he does, I don’t know what else to say.

“He is comfortable with that regardless of the outcome and what that may look like. I think that’s maybe his biggest growth this year of not waiting for it to be perfect or necessarily to know what to do all the time, but attack the moment and have the right approach and live with the results.”

After Game 5, Wembanyama was frustrated. When he checked out of the game late in the fourth quarter, NBC cameras appeared to pick up Wembanyama telling Mason Plumlee “hard foul.” Plumlee immediately leveled Jared McCain, a foul that was later upgraded to a flagrant 1.

In Game 6, the Spurs as a team ratcheted up the physicality. In the second quarter Wembanyama shoved down Cason Wallace. Later in the second, Carter Bryant barreled into Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. San Antonio dominated on the glass (52 to 42) and outscored Oklahoma City 44–38 in the paint.

“They punched,” said Gilgeous-Alexander. “We didn’t punch back.”

On Saturday, the series will come down to a decisive Game 7. Oklahoma City has won two of the three games at home, winning Game 5 by 13 points. On NBC, Stephon Castle said confidently, “We feel like, collectively, that we’re better than this team.” Wembanyama hopes they play with the urgency to match.

“[Playing with desperation] just feels like it erases kind of all the little mistakes that we do that are human nature, whether it’s in the regular season or previous games,” Wembanyama said. “Just got to fight that all the time and put your backs against the wall. It feels like it’s the best opportunity to be able to play.”

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