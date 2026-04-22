Victor Wembanyama Ruled Out of Spurs-Trail Blazers Game 2, Enters Concussion Protocol After Scary Fall

After a wonderful playoff debut in Game 1, Victor Wembanyama’s second career playoff game came to a sudden end in the first half.

The Spurs star, battling to lead San Antonio to a 2–0 lead over the Trail Blazers, was locked in a post battle against Jrue Holiday when he took an unexpected and scary fall to the floor. Wemby remained down for several moments after falling and wound up surrounded by concerned teammates and staff. He was able to get up under his own power but ran right to the locker room.

Shortly thereafter, the team announced Wembanyama had entered concussion protocol and was ruled out for the rest of Game 2.

Replay of the superstar’s fall show he fell right on his face.

Victor Wembanyama is heading to the locker room after hitting his face on the floor 🫣🫣 pic.twitter.com/il7zOBKGaj — SleeperHoops (@Sleeper_Hoops) April 22, 2026

Prior to exiting Wembanyama had five points, four rebounds, one assist and one block in 12 minutes on the court. Portland is a talented defensive team and entirely dedicated to making life as difficult as possible for the star big man. But nobody wants to see him leave the game under these circumstances.

A brutal break for the 22-year-old. He’s out for Game 2 at least and may miss more, depending on the findings of the concussion protocol he’s currently undergoing.

Spurs need Luke Kornet to step up without Wembanyama

It’s deeply unfortunate for the young star and all of us viewers that Wemby is out. But Game 2 will march on regardless. And San Antonio will need its highest-priced free agent to step into the void left by his star teammate—as best he can, anyway.

Yes, we are talking about Luke Kornet. The former Celtics backup signed a $40 million deal with the Spurs in free agency, in part for this exact contingency. He cannot replace Wembanyama entirely, because nobody can. But Kornet is a cerebral player who will always be in the right position while setting hard picks and rolling to the rim with force. He’s also a surprisingly good passer for a player his size, which should be useful for the Spurs if the Blazers sell out to stop De’Aaron Fox and Stephon Castle with Wemby sidelined.

Hopefully Wembanyama can get back out there ASAP. Until then, Kornet is in line to show why San Antonio paid him all that money over the offseason.

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