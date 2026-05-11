NBA Makes Official Victor Wembanyama Punishment Decision Ahead of Spurs-Timberwolves Game 5

Victor Wembanyama is a fiery player, but had never earned any sort of reputation for being a dirty one. However, he crossed a clear line on Sunday, when he elbowed Timberwovles forward Naz Reid in the neck after the two jostled for a rebound.

After a review of the play, Wembanyama was assessed a flagrant 2 foul and ejected from Game 4 of the Spurs’ series against Minnesota. It was the first ejection of Wembanyama’s career. The Wolves would go on to win 114–109, with Anthony Edwards leading a fourth quarter comeback.

The play raised questions over whether Wembanyama would be suspended for Game 5 on Tuesday night in San Antonio. Now we have our answer.

On Monday, the ESPN’s Shams Charania reported that the NBA has decided against any further punishment for Wembanyama. He will not be fined or suspended, and will be available to play in Game 5 against Minnesota.

Spurs coach Mitch Johnson quickly shut down the idea of Victor Wembanyama being suspended after Sunday’s game

In speaking about the play, Johnson quickly turned things on the officials, saying that while he was not happy that Wemby elbowed Reid, and that he was glad that Reid was O.K., he believes the level of physicality that opposing teams are allowed to get away with against his star is “disgusting.”

“I’m glad he took matters into his own hands,” Johnson said Sunday after the loss. “Again, not in terms of hitting Naz Reid. I want to be very clear about that. I’m glad Naz Reid was O.K. and I didn't want him to elbow him. But he's going to have to protect himself if [the officials] are not. And I think it's disgusting.”

When asked about a possible suspension, Johnson said he didn’t believe it was reasonable.

“Again, I don’t even know the legality or the rules but there was zero intent. They did what they did because of the outcome of the play, so be it, but to have anything on top of that I think would be ridiculous.”

How Wemby has played against the Timberwolves in the series so far

Spurs center Victor Wembanyama had one of the best games of his early career against the Timberwolves in Game 3. | Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images

Outside of his early Game 4 ejection, Wemby has been largely dominant, especially in Game 3 when he outgunned Edwards to lead the Spurs to a close victory.

Game Score Points FG 3PT Reb Ast Blk 1 104–102 L 11 5 for 17 0 for 8 15 5 12 2 133–95 W 19 7 for 15 2 for 7 15 2 2 3 115–108 W 39 13 for 18 3 for 5 15 1 5 4 114–109 L 4 2 for 5 0 for 1 4 1 0

Spurs vs. Timberwolves series information

Game 5 is set to top off in San Antonio at 8 p.m. ET on Tuesday, May 12. NBC/Peacock will have coverage.

The series returns to Minnesota for Game 6 on Friday, May 15. If a Game 7 is necessary, it will be played in San Antonio on Sunday, May 17. Times and broadcast info for those games have not yet been determined.

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