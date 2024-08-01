11 Current & Former Raptors Faced Off at Paris Olympics
The Toronto Raptors saw 11 current and former players see action at the Paris Olympics as the second round of games came to a close Wednesday in Lille.
Here's a roundup of how those players performed:
RJ Barrett, Kelly Olynyk, & Khem Birch
RJ Barrett continues to be a star for Canada, again leading the team in scoring with 24 points as Canada moved to 2-0 in group play with a victory over Australia. Barrett is the second leading scorer in the tournament through two games, trailing only Greece's Giannis Antetokounmpo.
Kelly Olynyk saw brief playing time against Australia and struggled to make an impact. He played just less than five minutes against the Boomers and did not see second-half playing time.
Canada turned to Khem Birch late against Australia and the former Raptors center looked stellar, chipping in six points in eight minutes off the bench. He provided the strength Canada lacked against a sturdy Australian team in the first half.
Dennis Schröder & Isaac Bonga
Dennis Schröder had a 20-point showing for Germany, leading the Germans to their second tournament victory. The lead guard for Germany recorded six assists in nearly 32 minutes and will now get set to face France to clinch the top spot in Group B.
Isaac Bonga tallied 15 points in 21 minutes off the bench for Germany and converted a trio of three-pointers. He's been the best player off the German bench through two games.
Yuta Watanabe
Yuta Watanabe struggled as Japan nearly pulled off a shocking upset over France on Tuesday morning. The Japanese wing shot just 1-for-4 with five points in nearly 41 minutes. With Japan now 0-2, Watanabe will bow out of the tournament following one more game against Brazil on Friday.
Lorenzo Brown & Juancho Hernangómez
Spanish point guard Lorenzo Brown had a game-high 10 assists as Spain eked out a crucial 84-77 victory over Greece. He'll now be tasked with trying to lead Spain against Canada on Friday morning.
Juancho Hernangómez had another quiet game, scoring just three points in seven minutes.
Bruno Caboclo
Bruno Caboclo was a team-high plus-14 in his 13 minutes for Brazil despite a 13-point loss to Germany. He added six points and five rebounds and will look to go out strong in Brazil's final game of the tournament on Friday.
Nando De Colo
French guard Nando De Colo racked up just four points in 15 minutes. France will need more from the veteran sharpshooter in a crucial final game of the group stage against Germany on Friday afternoon.
Tremont Waters
Puerto Rico's starting point guard Tremont Waters couldn't get going against Serbia, scoring just five points in nearly 16 minutes. Waters will face the United States in Puerto Rico's final game of the tournament.