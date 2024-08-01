Canada Takes on Spain With Seeding Up for Grabs: Where to Watch & Why it Matters
The Canadian senior men's basketball team will take on Spain in its final group stage game Friday morning: Where to watch & why it matters
Canada will play its third and final group stage game Friday morning when the senior men's basketball team tips off against Spain at 11:15 a.m. ET.
Where to Watch
CBC and TSN 1050 will broadcast the game.
Why it Matters
With a win, Canada will clinch the top spot in Group A and likely one of the top three spots in the playoff. Defeating Spain would likely keep Canada away from the United States in the playoff.
While Canada has already clinched a playoff berth, a loss would force Canada into a tiebreaker scenario in which point differential will be used to determine Canada's seeding moving forward.
What to Watch For
- RJ Barrett has been phenomenal through two games, leading Canada in scoring in each contest. Canada needs that scoring output to continue as Barrett has done a remarkable job of getting good looks off in the rhythm of the offense.
- Canada will have to slow Spain's 6-foot-11 forward Santi Aldama who has been the tournament's third-leading scorer through two games. Without much frontcourt size, Canada may have trouble against Adama, but expect the Canadians to pay the 23-year-old plenty of attention Friday morning.
- Jamal Murray has been quiet but made some big plays late against Australia in Canada's most recent game. Canada needs him to find his groove against Spain before the do-or-die playoff tip-off on Tuesday.
- Canada needs to keep its foot on the gas pedal against Spain even if the Canadians are leading late as point differential will determine the No. 2 seed in the playoff. Canada is plus-17 and should be hoping for a close victory for France over Germany on Friday afternoon. France is plus-16 while Germany is plus-33 through two games.
