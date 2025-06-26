Collin Murray-Boyles Explains His Viral F-Bomb After the Toronto Raptors Drafted Him
Collin Murray-Boyles didn’t know the Toronto Raptors were drafting him.
So when NBA commissioner Adam Silver called his name with the No. 9 pick on Wednesday night, the South Carolina forward stood up, buttoned his jacket, and appeared to quietly mutter one word: “F–k.”
The moment, caught on camera during the ESPN broadcast, quickly went viral. Fans on social media speculated about what it meant. Was it frustration? Shock? Disappointment?
It was none of those.
“That was a surreal feeling, for sure. I mean, just right now, I’m still in disbelief,” Murray-Boyles said. “I don’t know, a lot’s going through my mind, but just really, really, really excited for the future.”
The 20-year-old wasn’t tipped off before the pick. Raptors general manager Bobby Webster said the team doesn’t usually inform players in advance, opting to keep things quiet until the moment is official.
“My take on it was, [we] don’t tell them [we are drafting them],” Webster said. “A lot of people tell you, and so I don’t think he knew. I think maybe, you know, I think it was truly sort of a reaction to it happening. So maybe we should leak more.”
For Murray-Boyles, the reaction had nothing to do with disappointment and everything to do with the excitement of hearing his name. He had worked out for Toronto early in the pre-draft process but had no idea the Raptors would take him at No. 9.
“Just disbelief,” he said. “What I said was not a bad thing by any means. I’m just very thankful for it. That was a surreal moment to hear my name called by this organization that has a good history and have really good players right now. It was a crazy moment. Obviously thankful for the opportunity that they’re giving me. And taking it full on and ready to do whatever it takes and whatever they need me to do.”
That emotion had been building all day.
“I’m not going to lie to you. I didn’t even feel this type of emotions at the beginning of this day,” he said. “I was very mellow, really going about it as a normal day, then started to feel a little bit when we got to the Barclays Center, and then it really, it really swooped in once we did the introductions and got to see the whole atmosphere of the green room.”
Whatever he said in that moment was not frustration. It was an exhale, the kind of stunned response that only comes when a life-changing moment hits without warning.
“I’m super excited,” he said. “I know how passionate the fans are, how diverse the city of Toronto is. To see that and to be around that environment on a daily basis is something that is going to make me a better player overall. That environment is amazing and the city is great. So, just being there, it’s going to make me a better player.”
What looked like a slip was just a real moment. For a young man who didn’t know what was coming, the word might have been raw, but the message was clear. He is ready for the next level.