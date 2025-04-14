5 Lighthearted Moments & Best Quotes From Raptors Media Day
The Toronto Raptors are doing OK.
This season didn’t go the way anyone wanted on the court, but off it, the vibes are strong. Locker cleanout day felt less like the end of a rough year and more like the start of an optimistic offseason. There were thank-yous to the fans, signs of team chemistry, and plenty of light-hearted moments.
Caribana Gradey
What is Gradey Dick most looking forward to this summer?
Aside from his offseason workouts, which will once again be with Ochai Agbaji in Kansas, the 21-year-old has his sights set on another round of Caribana. He’s already got the August 2 parade marked on his calendar.
“Being in the city, it’s amazing. I keep telling my family how great it is and they’re trying to get up here and spend time with me every time, and just the people here are amazing. Just the versatility of it all, the food,” Dick said. “And the next thing is Caribana, I think.”
Appreciative Scottie
Scottie Barnes wanted to start his cleanout day with some thank-yous.
Before answering his first question on Monday, the 23-year-old made sure to show love to Raptors fans.
“I’m going to start off by thanking all the fans. They showed their love and support throughout the whole entire season. Through the bad moments and the good moments, they were there for us cheering loud and proud,” he said. “I just want to thank the best fans in the world for that.”
The Canadian Kid
The past season and a half have been surreal for RJ Barrett, who returned home to live out a childhood dream.
“Boy do I love the fans. Going to Scotiabank, hearing my name called in the starting lineup. I feel like a little kid. I feel like a little kid. I’m really living a dream right now,” he said. “I think everybody here in this culture that the Raptors have here fits in perfectly. So I’ve been really enjoying my time here.”
Barrett wore a Canadian sweater during his media availability and continued to show just how much pride he has in both his country and his hometown team.
Rookie Duties
Jamal Shead is officially done with rookie duties.
The first-year point guard spent the season carrying a pink backpack as part of his rookie hazing, but that chapter is now closed.
“The pink backpack was really cool. But now the pink backpack will go to Garrett Temple’s daughter,” he joked.
Team Culture
Toronto’s team culture has become one of its defining features. So much so that Immanuel Quickley says it can absorb just about anyone, maybe even the reporters asking him questions.
Quickley was asked what it’s like welcoming a new personality like Brandon Ingram. He wasn’t concerned.
“I feel like the way our team is set up right now, if you were on our team you would fit in our group,” Quickley said to the reporter. “Our team is that of whoever is on the team we’re going to make sure they fit in. … We gonna make sure you’ve got the right personality.”