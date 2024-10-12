Former Raptors Coach Threatens Co-Host on Live TV
Don't get on the wrong side of Sam Mitchell.
The former Toronto Raptors coach turned NBA analyst got a little testy with his co-host Chris Miles in an extremely awkward segment on NBA Gametime Live on Friday night. The two were coming out of a highlight package that included Stephen Curry, Draymond Green, and Steve Kerr being honored for clinching a gold medal at the Paris Olympics when things went sideways.
Miles noted that Kerr did not receive a medal for his work as the men's basketball coach for Team USA as coaches do not get awarded medals in any Olympic sport. He asked Mitchell for his opinion, and the segment unraveled from there.
“I guess it just tells you what international — how they value coaches. Not at all," Mitchell said.
“I’m surprised coaches get a paycheck for this show,” Miles joked. “I think like, maybe you should do this pro bono, my friend.”
Mitchell took that personally.
“Why don’t you come up off some of that money you got? Since you’re over there bragging about it,” Mitchell said.
Miles laughed as he tried to defuse the situation, but Mitchell wouldn't relent.
“Oh, I’m sorry. Did you rent your beach house out, down in Florida, during the hurricane? Or do I need to go on. How ’bout your townhouse?" Mitchell continued.
Again Miles tried to move on as the situation grew more uncomfortable.
“You wanna call me out,” Mitchell said. “I mean, come on. You screaming broke and hungry. Let’s just see it. You know, I know what you have and where you live, young fella. So you need to stop.”
Miles pivoted into the highlight package for the Warriors game, but Mitchell wouldn't let it go.
“I done told you, young fella, you gotta stop messing with me on national TV. I done told you about that," Mitchell said. "Hey, do I need to give out the address? ‘Cause you’re not at home right now.”
Miles continued with the highlight package before Mitchell eventually did reveal his address during the segment.
Mitchell spent parts of five seasons coaching the Raptors before he was fired in 2008 after an 8-9 start. He was supposedly involved in a physical altercation with Vince Carter during the 2004-05 season, according to Jalen Rose. Carter is said to have thrown Mitchell onto the ground during a tussle in the training room, Rose said. Mitchell denies the incident ever took place.