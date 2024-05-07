All Raptors

Former Raptors Forwards Defended Each Other in Game 1 With Mixed Results

Former Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam got the best of OG Anunoby despite a New York Knicks victory over the Indiana Pacers in Game 1 on Monday night

May 6, 2024; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks forward OG Anunoby (8) controls the ball in front of Indiana Pacers forward Pascal Siakam
May 6, 2024; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks forward OG Anunoby (8) controls the ball in front of Indiana Pacers forward Pascal Siakam / Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
The New York Knicks may have snuck away with Game 1 against the Indiana Pacers on Monday night but in the battle of Pascal Siakam against OG Anunoby, it was the former Toronto Raptors all-star who took the opening round.

It wasn’t exactly an explosive night for Siakam, but the 30-year-old forward didn’t seem to have much trouble against the former All-Defense forward. Siakam saw Anunoby for 10:17 minutes in Game 1, per NBA Stats. He attempted nine shot attempts with Anunoby defending him and converted five.

Siakam first beat Anunoby in isolation with a spinning right-handed hook shot late in the second quarter. He got deep post position early in the possession a minute later and again beat Anunoby with a spinning hook shot.

In the third, Siakam backed down Anunoby and nailed a turnaround hook shot from seven feet out to put the Pacers ahead by six.

Siakam kept at it in the fourth, going at Anunoby again in isolation before nailing another step-back jumper just inside the free-throw line. Anunoby did snuff out a Siakam layup attempt with three minutes to go, but Siakam came right back and hit a right-handed layup to pull Indiana to within one in the final seconds Monday.

Anunoby’s night wasn’t quite as efficient. He saw Siakam for 10:13 minutes, per NBA Stats, and shot 2-for-7 with Siakam defending him. Anunoby hit a three-pointer over a Siakam closeout in the first quarter and then had a finger roll layup with a Siakam-like spin move out of the pick-and-roll to beat Siakam in the second.

The two teams will be off Tuesday night before Game 2 tips off Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET.

