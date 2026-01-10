Five numbers to know from Raptors loss against Celtics

The Toronto Raptors are picking up the pieces after losing to the Boston Celtics by a score of 125-117 inside TD Garden.

The Raptors struggled without Scottie Barnes and Brandon Ingram, both of whom missed their first game of the season after playing in the first 38. Here's a look at five numbers to know from the game against the Celtics:

10 - Raptors' free throws

The Raptors only were able to attempt 10 free throws during their game against the Celtics. While the Celtics only had 19 free throw attempts of their own, getting to the free throw line more often would have given the Raptors a better chance to win the game.

They need to do a better job trying to draw shooting fouls for a chance to get more free and easy points at the line.

15 - Alijah Martin's minutes

With Ingram and Barnes both on the sidelines, it opened up opportunities for other people to get a chance to play. One of those players was two-way guard Alijah Martin, who played in a season-high 15 minutes and scored seven points off the bench for the Raptors.

Other players with extended opportunities to play were Jonathan Mogbo and AJ Lawson, both of whom have been with the Raptors 905 in the G League for most of the season.

18 - Raptors' 3-point makes

Something the Raptors should be praised for during the game is their ability to shoot from beyond the three-point line. The team made 18 of 47 three-point attempts, matching Boston's high volume from downtown. The fact that they were able to make as many three-pointers as they did allowed the Raptors to stay in the game against the Celtics.

19 - RJ Barrett & Ja'Kobe Walter's team-high in points

The Raptors only got 19 points as the team high from both Walter and Barrett. The team may have gotten more from Barrett had he not left the game with an ankle injury, limiting him to just 28 minutes.

39 - Raptors assists

Another impressive statistic is the Raptors assist numbers dishing out 39 dimes on 45 made shots.

The team continues to distribute the ball well, even without Ingram and Barnes. That should always carry over when playing teams in the NBA. If Ingram and Barnes have to be out for longer, this is something the Raptors can rely on as they navigate these next couple of games.

