Former Raptors Guard Playing Crucial Role for Heat
Davion Mitchell wasn’t exactly the headline of the trade deadline.
The Toronto Raptors quietly moved the 26-year-old guard to the Miami Heat in exchange for PJ Tucker, a second-round pick, and cash. With the organization shifting focus toward its rookie core, Mitchell had slipped out of the rotation, and it was clear he wasn’t part of the team’s long-term plans.
But in the weeks since, and especially after Miami’s Play-In victory on Wednesday night, that trade is starting to look a little different.
Mitchell delivered his best game of the season in the Heat’s 109-90 win over the Chicago Bulls. He put up 15 points on a perfect 5-for-5 shooting, handed out nine assists, and added a block in 33 minutes off the bench. Most importantly, he set the tone defensively, hounding Coby White and anchoring a Miami team that needed the win to keep its season alive.
“He should definitely be on somebody’s All-Defensive Team,” Heat big man Bam Adebayo told reporters postgame. “He does the small things, man. And obviously, it goes unnoticed because of who Davion is. But to us, he’s a very valuable key to how we play defense.”
Since arriving in Miami, Mitchell has carved out a key role and now leads the team in fourth-quarter minutes since the deadline. He’s become a trusted piece in Erik Spoelstra’s closing lineups, bringing the kind of defensive edge the Heat have long prioritized.
Still, it was a move that made sense for Toronto.
Rookie Jamal Shead had overtaken Mitchell in the rotation, and with Brandon Ingram now in the fold, there was little path to keeping Mitchell beyond this season. The trade gave the Raptors a chance to free up playing time for Shead while adding a second-round pick in the process.
For Mitchell, it’s been a well-timed breakout ahead of unrestricted free agency this summer. He’s proving he can make an impact when it matters most, and he’ll get another chance to show it on Friday as the Heat lean on him to contain Trae Young with a playoff spot at stake.